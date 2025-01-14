Chillin’ Canine: Coyote Chased and Captured in Chicagoland Aldi Grocery Store in Viral Video

A chilling scare in the cold food section of an Aldi grocery store in the Chicago area Monday. That’s where police were called to apprehend a furry creature who took a deep dive in the produce section - it was a coyote!

A coyote is pulled out of cold food section at Aldi in Humboldt Park in #Chicagopic.twitter.com/nJTVcZvAL1 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) January 13, 2025

OK. What jack@&& took his emotional support coyote with him to go grocery shopping? — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) January 13, 2025

No, it wasn’t a support animal. It was a wild animal!

As expected, most posters’ minds were tuned in to the same looney idea. This coyote was a little wily.

Aldi been selling dried, salted Road Runner from that section. — Lastdance (@Lastdance_LL) January 14, 2025

Is that where they keep the road runner? — Cat in the Hat (@DomesticCEOCat) January 13, 2025

Aldi is the Acme of grocery stores — SM (@Scottymcmahon22) January 13, 2025

Acme: noun

1the point at which someone or something is best, perfect, or most successful.⁰⁰agreed — Rich Card (@RichCar69068491) January 14, 2025

ISWYDT 😂 — Lisa (@politeracy) January 14, 2025

The canine celebrity even made the local news. Turns out this isn’t the first time a coyote wondered into a Chicago business to chill. (WATCH)

'Watch out!': Coyote removed from Humboldt Park Aldi store may have been searching for mate. https://t.co/IpJv7XGKIf pic.twitter.com/GENJnO9gl7 — Eric Horng (@EricHorngABC7) January 14, 2025

This is not the first time this has happened. I’ll never forget the coyote in the sobe drink section of whatever restaurant. — OMGBecky (@BeckyDerlinga) January 13, 2025

The reporter says this time of year is mating season for coyotes. We hope our since-freed freezer pooch was able to find a fun furry female to frolic with.