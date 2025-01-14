Retailing Retelling: Walmart’s Logo ‘Rebrand’ Skews Change for More of the Same
Deportations Hurt the Economy? Border Czar Tom Homan Says There’s No Price on...
Pull the Liar Alarm! Brian Stelter’s ‘Fact-Checker’ Firefighter Analogy Gets Hosed by Trut...
VIP
There's Still Someone Out There Defending Kamala Harris' Pick of Tim Walz
WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)
Former State Dept. Official Thinks Israel Should Have Done Nothing in Response to...
Receipt King Drew Holden Savagely Toasts Jen Rubin in Epic Exit Roast
Daily Mail Slams Billionaire Tycoon Who Just Donated $5 Million to the LA...
VIP
Yellowstone's Finale Fell Flat, but They Steered Clear of Wokeness
Sunny Hostin Is Disgusted by the Politicization of the Wildfires, Blames Trump's Wall
Remembering a 2024 Doozy: Hillary Clinton Made an Argument for Why She Should...
Jennifer Rubin’s New Venture Promises Humor and Pro-Democracy Cooking Columns
Did ‘Climate Change’ Just Get a Name and Face? Man Charged with Arson...
VIP
We Need to Get Down to the Business of Electing Leaders

Chillin’ Canine: Coyote Chased and Captured in Chicagoland Aldi Grocery Store in Viral Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:56 AM on January 14, 2025
meme

A chilling scare in the cold food section of an Aldi grocery store in the Chicago area Monday. That’s where police were called to apprehend a furry creature who took a deep dive in the produce section - it was a coyote!

Advertisement

Check this out! WATCH)

No, it wasn’t a support animal. It was a wild animal!

As expected, most posters’ minds were tuned in to the same looney idea. This coyote was a little wily.

Recommended

WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

The canine celebrity even made the local news. Turns out this isn’t the first time a coyote wondered into a Chicago business to chill. (WATCH)

The reporter says this time of year is mating season for coyotes. We hope our since-freed freezer pooch was able to find a fun furry female to frolic with.

Tags: ANIMALS CARTOON CHICAGO FUNNY ILLINOIS VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)
Aaron Walker
Retailing Retelling: Walmart’s Logo ‘Rebrand’ Skews Change for More of the Same
Warren Squire
Receipt King Drew Holden Savagely Toasts Jen Rubin in Epic Exit Roast
justmindy
Pull the Liar Alarm! Brian Stelter’s ‘Fact-Checker’ Firefighter Analogy Gets Hosed by Truth-Tellers on X
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Daily Mail Slams Billionaire Tycoon Who Just Donated $5 Million to the LA Fire Department
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL) Aaron Walker
Advertisement