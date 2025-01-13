Biden Says Border Crossings ‘Came Way Down’ When He Became President
VIP
REPORT: Chuck Todd to Leave NBC When Contract Expires

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 13, 2025
imgflip

It's a day for the media trash to take itself out, apparently. Jen Rubin is gone at WaPo (and there was much rejoicing, and mocking!) and now Chuck Todd is going bye-bye when his contract with NBC expires this year:

More from Semafor:

Chuck Todd has quietly been meeting with Washington media organizations about his post NBC-future. The former host of Meet The Press has told top editors and leaders from other media organizations that he plans to leave NBC when his contract is up this year, and has discussed potential roles outside the network both in broadcast and digital media.

Todd was once a key part of NBC’s broadcast offerings, hosting Meet The Press and a daily Meet The Press politics program on MSNBC and writing for its website. But while NBC announced that Todd would focus on longform projects after stepping down from Meet the Press in 2023, he has been a far less visible presence across the news network and its cable counterpart.

Todd publicly criticized NBC over its decision to hire former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel last year. The network immediately backpedaled, but the incident led some staffers to question Todd’s future there.

Nothing of value was lost.

Nope.

Nailed it.

Would anyone be surprised?

This writer wants to know who would listen to a Chuck Todd podcast.

That's the most creative insult this writer has heard in a while.

Kudos for making her laugh.

[Insert Willy Wonka gif here]

He does not.

This writer is pretty aware of politics and media and she'd forgotten Chuck Todd was a thing until this story crossed her feed.

Probably.

We'll manage.

