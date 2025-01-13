REPORT: Chuck Todd to Leave NBC When Contract Expires

It's a day for the media trash to take itself out, apparently. Jen Rubin is gone at WaPo (and there was much rejoicing, and mocking!) and now Chuck Todd is going bye-bye when his contract with NBC expires this year:

Advertisement

Chuck Todd has told top editors and leaders from other media organizations that he plans to leave NBC when his contract is up this year.https://t.co/CUi7W6tGaE — Semafor (@semafor) January 13, 2025

More from Semafor:

Chuck Todd has quietly been meeting with Washington media organizations about his post NBC-future. The former host of Meet The Press has told top editors and leaders from other media organizations that he plans to leave NBC when his contract is up this year, and has discussed potential roles outside the network both in broadcast and digital media. Todd was once a key part of NBC’s broadcast offerings, hosting Meet The Press and a daily Meet The Press politics program on MSNBC and writing for its website. But while NBC announced that Todd would focus on longform projects after stepping down from Meet the Press in 2023, he has been a far less visible presence across the news network and its cable counterpart. Todd publicly criticized NBC over its decision to hire former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel last year. The network immediately backpedaled, but the incident led some staffers to question Todd’s future there.

Nothing of value was lost.

Nobody gives a s**t. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 13, 2025

Nope.

pic.twitter.com/CpnKi9ERdx — Jedi Ghost Wisconsin Irish James (@blackdoglurking) January 13, 2025

Nailed it.

And go where? To CNN? — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) January 13, 2025

Would anyone be surprised?

Searching for that podcast money, no doubt — Vanessa Atalanta Wisedog (@Wisedog4) January 13, 2025

This writer wants to know who would listen to a Chuck Todd podcast.

That's the most creative insult this writer has heard in a while.

Kudos for making her laugh.

Wait stop no don't. https://t.co/u9qN4MPMFV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2025

[Insert Willy Wonka gif here]

Chuck Todd simply does not have the chops or public interest to build a successful substack or alternative platform. He is irrelevant. The same goes for Jen Rubin leaving the Post. https://t.co/2Zj0oDVCvm — The Cocaine Bear (@KyCocaineBear) January 13, 2025

He does not.

This writer is pretty aware of politics and media and she'd forgotten Chuck Todd was a thing until this story crossed her feed.

In other words, NBC has told Chuck they will not be renewing his contract. https://t.co/WpWuZF383j — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 13, 2025

Probably.

oh no... whatever shall we do? https://t.co/j9f5TWz0Ma — HarbingerOfDOOM (@Harbinger0fD00M) January 13, 2025

We'll manage.