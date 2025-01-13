Biden & Jake Sullivan Must Have a Bet on Who Can Gaslight the Hardest in Admin's Last Days

There are only seven days to go until the long four years that was the Biden administration are over. Donald Trump won the election convincingly because the Biden-Harris tandem was a dumpster fire on several levels, but the White House is determined to spend their remaining days lying like crazy about this administration's "legacy" and hoping everybody believes them this time.

Biden and his NatSec adviser Jake Sullivan were swinging for the gaslighting fences today, and if they had a bet at who could do it more, Joe would win, starting with this claim about what happened with the southern border after he took office:

BIDEN: "Let's get something in mind about the border. When I became president, the numbers came way down!"



He also says he "pushed very hard" to "put more Secret Service agents" on the border 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WofMS4OFFQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2025

"The numbers came way down"? No they didn't:

This is a breathtaking lie. Illegal crossings absolutely exploded after he became president. Numbers finally dropped very late in his term after his team implemented policies (near an election) they’d resisted for 3+ years. https://t.co/g5GHCG5W95 pic.twitter.com/ny9eNRM0wX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 13, 2025

Also Biden's clinging to the following narrative even as the ship slowly sinks beneath the surface:

Biden uses his big final foreign policy speech to again claim climate change "is the single greatest existential threat to humanity" pic.twitter.com/mpPijbByeB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2025

Biden needs to make up his mind:

Climate change "is the single greatest existential threat to humanity"



I thought it was white supremacy. I can't keep up 😭 pic.twitter.com/ojcKaFMXaa — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 13, 2025

The biggest "existential threat" to the country these last four years has been the Biden administration.

The Biden administration is still trying to gaslight Americans into thinking the Afghanistan withdrawal was a giant success. pic.twitter.com/jghu5jTBTT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 13, 2025

Did you know that America is stronger than it was when Biden arrived? Neither did we, but Joe hopes people believe this (as evidenced by the election outcome, they don't):

BIDEN (delusional): "Compared to four years ago, America is stronger!" pic.twitter.com/08AQ4kTFcV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2025

Biden says our adversaries are weaker than they were 4 years ago…



This after he let Iran power up their nuclear program and let china slowly fly a spy balloon completely across our country…

pic.twitter.com/bN0yBsw0iC — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 13, 2025

Also FBI Director Christopher Wray just said this on "60 Minutes":

FBI Director Christopher Wray says China’s cyber program has stolen more personal and corporate data from the U.S. than every other nation combined. Scott Pelley reports, tonight on 60 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/GI2nNpfBKW — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 12, 2025

"Our adversaries are weaker," says Biden. You can almost hear China's spy balloon laughing at that claim, all while there are reports that Hamas might be about to release hostages before Trump takes office:

Hamas is expected to release 33 hostages during the first phase of an emerging ceasefire agreement, according to two Israeli officials https://t.co/p509bRNGdE — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 13, 2025

Trump has promised that "all hell will break out" if Hamas doesn't release hostages when he takes office, all while Biden claims to be the one who's making our adversaries weaker.

That brings us to Jake Sullivan, who was trying to help shore up Biden's "legacy" partly by claiming that the Dems losing badly in November isn't necessarily a rejection of the Biden-Harris agenda:

REPORTER: Wasn't President Trump's victory a rejection by voters of Biden's worldview?



JAKE SULLIVAN: "A vote doesn't mean that it's a rejection of everything President Biden has done..." 😂 pic.twitter.com/YSnZFTebTC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2025

Yeah, Jake, it was pretty much a rejection of everything Biden has done, all of which Kamala Harris agreed with.

Sullivan also tried to run cover for Biden when it comes to the Afghanistan withdrawal that was botched and for which absolutely nobody was ever held accountable:

13 American service members were kiIIed during Joe Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.



Today, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the withdrawal merely had "challenges and difficulties."



A shameful way to end Biden's failed presidency. pic.twitter.com/1TUO0aMhXZ — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) January 13, 2025

When it comes to the Afghanistan withdrawal, this will be Biden's enduring and maddening legacy: