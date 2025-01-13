Biden Says Border Crossings ‘Came Way Down’ When He Became President
Biden & Jake Sullivan Must Have a Bet on Who Can Gaslight the Hardest in Admin's Last Days

Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on January 13, 2025
There are only seven days to go until the long four years that was the Biden administration are over. Donald Trump won the election convincingly because the Biden-Harris tandem was a dumpster fire on several levels, but the White House is determined to spend their remaining days lying like crazy about this administration's "legacy" and hoping everybody believes them this time. 

Biden and his NatSec adviser Jake Sullivan were swinging for the gaslighting fences today, and if they had a bet at who could do it more, Joe would win, starting with this claim about what happened with the southern border after he took office:

"The numbers came way down"? No they didn't:

Also Biden's clinging to the following narrative even as the ship slowly sinks beneath the surface: 

Biden needs to make up his mind:

The biggest "existential threat" to the country these last four years has been the Biden administration.

Did you know that America is stronger than it was when Biden arrived? Neither did we, but Joe hopes people believe this (as evidenced by the election outcome, they don't): 

Also FBI Director Christopher Wray just said this on "60 Minutes":

"Our adversaries are weaker," says Biden. You can almost hear China's spy balloon laughing at that claim, all while there are reports that Hamas might be about to release hostages before Trump takes office:

Trump has promised that "all hell will break out" if Hamas doesn't release hostages when he takes office, all while Biden claims to be the one who's making our adversaries weaker.

That brings us to Jake Sullivan, who was trying to help shore up Biden's "legacy" partly by claiming that the Dems losing badly in November isn't necessarily a rejection of the Biden-Harris agenda:

Yeah, Jake, it was pretty much a rejection of everything Biden has done, all of which Kamala Harris agreed with.

Sullivan also tried to run cover for Biden when it comes to the Afghanistan withdrawal that was botched and for which absolutely nobody was ever held accountable: 

When it comes to the Afghanistan withdrawal, this will be Biden's enduring and maddening legacy:

