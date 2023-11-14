Immigrant Who Chose to Become an American Shares KICK-BUTT Thread About What It...
Candace Owens Dragged for Subtweeting Ben Shapiro After He Called Her Out for 'Disgraceful' Antisemitism

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on November 14, 2023
Anchorman meme

As Twitchy readers know, a TikTok video of Ben Shapiro surfaced earlier today where he is calling Candace Owens out for her 'disgraceful' antisemitism. We also reported at the time that Owens had removed The Daily Wire from her bio.

To be perfectly fair, we expected Owens to engage or tweet/post about Shapiro's video but we were hoping for more than a subtweet. If you're not on Twitter and unfamiliar with what a subtweet is, it's when someone makes it obvious who they're talking about without naming them.

And many people seem to think that's what she's doing here ... 

Persecuted for righteousness' sake ... what now?

From the rest of her post since it's long:

... for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. 

You cannot serve both God and money.

There's a lot to unpack here.

Seems like wise words for any and everyone involved ... just sayin'.

Again, Owens could very well just be posting to post but it certainly seems like people on Twitter/X think she's subtweeting Shapiro ... and they're not exactly impressed with it.

***

