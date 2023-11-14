Candace Owens Dragged for Subtweeting Ben Shapiro After He Called Her Out for 'Disgraceful' Antisemitism

As Twitchy readers know, a TikTok video of Ben Shapiro surfaced earlier today where he is calling Candace Owens out for her 'disgraceful' antisemitism. We also reported at the time that Owens had removed The Daily Wire from her bio.

To be perfectly fair, we expected Owens to engage or tweet/post about Shapiro's video but we were hoping for more than a subtweet. If you're not on Twitter and unfamiliar with what a subtweet is, it's when someone makes it obvious who they're talking about without naming them.

And many people seem to think that's what she's doing here ...

Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God. Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2023

Persecuted for righteousness' sake ... what now?

From the rest of her post since it's long:

... for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.

Christ is King. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2023

There's a lot to unpack here.

Weaponizing Scripture to make a really disgusting jab at your employer....classy. — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) November 14, 2023

Yes, you and Elijah Schaffer are the pinnacle of right-wing Christianity. 🤡🤡 — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) November 14, 2023

Please have a private conversation before stirring up drama.



You are not acting like a peacemaker.

You are not acting like God is your master.



This just makes you look worse. Think and pray before you let loose your double-edged sword — Queen Bethany of Air and Darkness (@NotBlindfolded) November 14, 2023

Seems like wise words for any and everyone involved ... just sayin'.

Wise words.



So why'd you go with money? — Calvin Freiburger (@CalFreiburger) November 14, 2023

That’s fine. You make peace Candace. That doesn’t mean that the nation of Israel should lay over and die while its genocidal enemies murder them. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) November 14, 2023

Using Scripture to be passive aggressive isn’t messed up at all… — Elwë Singollo 🍁🧝🏻‍♀️ (@Strangeland_Elf) November 14, 2023

With respect, this isn't it.

You aren't being a peacemaker in your stance recently.

All you had to do was say, "I don't know enough about this situation to comment on it properly right now."

Because Blessed are the humble too.

It's okay to admit you don't know.

The wisest… — Heather Momma (@HMZZZaZ) November 14, 2023

Again, Owens could very well just be posting to post but it certainly seems like people on Twitter/X think she's subtweeting Shapiro ... and they're not exactly impressed with it.

