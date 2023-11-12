Hey A-HOLES Calling Trump Supporters Nazis, Explain THIS Guy Praising Hitler for 'Handling...
NAILED It! Ted Cruz SCHOOLS Bill Maher on Biden's Failure at the Southern Border in a HUGE Way (Watch)

Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on November 12, 2023
Every time we watch Bill Maher he gets a little bit closer to finally GETTING IT when it comes to his own party. He's figured out that woke nonsense is slowly but surely destroying the Democrats on his own, but you can see the lightbulb ALMOST go off when Ted Cruz starts talking about illegal aliens at the border, what Trump's policy was versus Biden's policy, and WHY what's happening now is a disaster.

Especially when he touches on the horrific conditions those trying to cross the border are living under when it comes to human trafficking. All things Biden is enabling and even empowering.

Watch this.

Biden inherited the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years and now we're seeing record-breaking numbers of illegal aliens pouring over our border.

Let that sink in.

So good. 

Not to mention Cruz is spot on, keeps his sense of humor, and plays off Maher very well. And you guys, we have to give Maher credit for having Cruz on his show.

Because he has a D by his name?

So close! SO CLOSE. 

We can only hope he fully figures it out before 2024.

Tags: BILL MAHER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TED CRUZ

