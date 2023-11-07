AP Reports on Virginia Candidate Who 'Endured Sex Scandal'
If Gaza Has No Electricity, Then How Do They Explain This?

Cori Bush's Rant Defending Rashida Tlaib SO PSYCHOTIC They Cut Her MIC and She Kept YELLING (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:40 PM on November 07, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Cori Bush has lost her mind defending Rashida Tlaib.

Or whatever mind she had left.

This.

Is.

Nuts.

We are honestly wondering if she just had a psychotic break on the House floor.

Watch this:

The faces of the people around and behind her, even Rashida.

Screaming about the House and slavery? What? 

Cray-CRAY.

Psh, 70 is being super generous.

The Squad is going to squad.

Two of them. 

Yup.

Wondering if they should start doing psych evaluations for elected officials.

Obnoxious Trans-Activist Troll Finds Out What Happens When You FAFO and Call J.K. Rowling a LIAR
Sam J.
Not EVEN kidding.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL CORI BUSH RASHIDA TLAIB

