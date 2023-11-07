Cori Bush's Rant Defending Rashida Tlaib SO PSYCHOTIC They Cut Her MIC and She Kept YELLING (Watch)

Cori Bush has lost her mind defending Rashida Tlaib.

Or whatever mind she had left.

This.

Is.

Nuts.

We are honestly wondering if she just had a psychotic break on the House floor.

Watch this:

Cori Bush just went on what is probably the most unhinged rant I've ever seen in Congress on the censure resolution of Rashida Tlaib.



She even refused to stop after the mic was cut off. pic.twitter.com/yon1HfFEaP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 7, 2023

The faces of the people around and behind her, even Rashida.

Screaming about the House and slavery? What?

Cray-CRAY.

70 IQ, and that's generous — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) November 7, 2023

Psh, 70 is being super generous.

Ugh what a psycho. They can’t stand not being the victim. — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) November 7, 2023

Her behavior is embarrassing — Sean Murphy (@SeanMurphy29) November 7, 2023

The Squad is going to squad.

She needs a straight jacket pic.twitter.com/2D1BLxEm6C — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 7, 2023

Two of them.

Yup.

Yeah. She's f-ing nuts. — Jonny Z (@JZukawski) November 7, 2023

Wondering if they should start doing psych evaluations for elected officials.

Not EVEN kidding.

***

***

