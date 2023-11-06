Compare & Contrast TIME Mag's Covers of Hamas Attacks to Israel's Response
Ayanna Pressley DRAGGED Spectacularly for 'Miss Me With Your Thoughts and Prayers' Gun...
Man Asks People to Sign Petition Supporting Hamas. They Agree…Until He Reads the...
Eric Swalwell Served Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice After Accusing...
SERIOUSLY!? NY AG Letitia James is Tired of Trump's Efforts to Bully The...
Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY...
Oct 7/Holocaust Denying TOOL Doubles and TRIPLES Down on Anti-Semitic Posts, Whines About...
Dem Rep Claims Big Drop in Biden Support is Because Voters Aren't Accepting...
Gay Jewish Comedian Is Back With Another Important Message for Hamas Sympathizers
New Journalisming: NBC Laments Rural Americans Voting Republican Despite 'Improving Econom...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
'Stupid is as Stupid Does': Indiana Woman Messes Up Her Own Antisemitic Hate...
Irony Alert! David Hogg Once Again Shows Off His Lack of Self-Awareness
Vote No on Issue 1 - the Amendment That Ends Ohio Voters' Right...

Now why oh WHY would they do THAT?! Google Allegedly Censoring Nashville Shooter's Manifesto

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on November 06, 2023
Sarah D.

As Twitchy readers know, Steven Crowder is alleged to have the Nashville Shooter's long-sought-after manifesto. He has dropped some of the pages onto Twitter/X and also appears to have read from it. Note, as we said when we shared this earlier, we can neither confirm nor deny if this is the actual manifesto HOWEVER, the fact that Google is supposedly censoring it in real-time is ... alarming.

Advertisement

You'd think if the manifesto wasn't real they wouldn't care about censoring it.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Not to mention, The Daily Wire has also corroborated the authenticity ...

Huh.

That's odd ... for a free speech platform. You'd think it would trend on X since it's such a big drop.

Also side note, when we searched for the leaked manifesto on Google we did not see the same warning as Crowder but if we're being completely honest, we wouldn't doubt if Big Tech was originally trying to keep this story from getting out.

After all, it goes against everything they want us to believe about racism, CRT, DEI, and gun violence. Definitely inconvenient for our pals on the Left.

Recommended

Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It; Updated
Sam J.
Advertisement

***

Related:

Ayanna Pressley DRAGGED Spectacularly for 'Miss Me With Your Thoughts and Prayers' Gun Grab Post

Eric Swalwell Served Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice After Accusing Comer of 'Hiding Something'

HO-LEE CHIT: Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It

Oct 7/Holocaust Denying TOOL Whines that Community Notes Kept Him From Monetizing His Anti-Semitic Posts

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CENSORSHIP NASHVILLE STEVEN CROWDER AUDREY HALE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It; Updated
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Eric Swalwell Served Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice After Accusing Comer of 'Hiding Something'
Sam J.
Compare & Contrast TIME Mag's Covers of Hamas Attacks to Israel's Response
Doug P.
Ayanna Pressley DRAGGED Spectacularly for 'Miss Me With Your Thoughts and Prayers' Gun Grab Post
Sam J.
Oct 7/Holocaust Denying TOOL Doubles and TRIPLES Down on Anti-Semitic Posts, Whines About Community Notes
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It; Updated Sam J.
Advertisement