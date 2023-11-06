Now why oh WHY would they do THAT?! Google Allegedly Censoring Nashville Shooter's Manifesto

As Twitchy readers know, Steven Crowder is alleged to have the Nashville Shooter's long-sought-after manifesto. He has dropped some of the pages onto Twitter/X and also appears to have read from it. Note, as we said when we shared this earlier, we can neither confirm nor deny if this is the actual manifesto HOWEVER, the fact that Google is supposedly censoring it in real-time is ... alarming.

You'd think if the manifesto wasn't real they wouldn't care about censoring it.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Not to mention, The Daily Wire has also corroborated the authenticity ...

Update: the Daily Wire corroborates authenticity. pic.twitter.com/A0wDrFBB4i — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 6, 2023

Huh.

Of course they are. — Eric Floyd (@efloyd) November 6, 2023

X is suppressing #NashvilleManifesto

There is no autofill option even tho it’s trending — EaglesMate 🇺🇸 (@terrylou_d) November 6, 2023

That's odd ... for a free speech platform. You'd think it would trend on X since it's such a big drop.

Also side note, when we searched for the leaked manifesto on Google we did not see the same warning as Crowder but if we're being completely honest, we wouldn't doubt if Big Tech was originally trying to keep this story from getting out.

After all, it goes against everything they want us to believe about racism, CRT, DEI, and gun violence. Definitely inconvenient for our pals on the Left.

***

***

