RUH-ROH: Salon Cracks Down on Brian Karem and His Hate Piece Claiming MAGA is More Dangerous than Hamas

As Twitchy readers know, Brian Karem wrote a pretty nasty piece for Salon claiming that MAGA is more dangerous than Hamas. No really, he did. We know, you all don't expect much from the guy whose media creds include 'Playboy' but that was crap, even for him. Welp, it sounds like Salon has cracked down on the piece ... and on his other work as well.

Over 24 hours later, Salon finally changed their headline on the deeply offensive commentary piece from Brian Karem claiming MAGA’s worse than Hamas. Curiously, the update doesn’t mention why. They’re also cracking down on other pieces from Karem it looks like, from weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/oxWHyG6dOf — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) November 3, 2023

Couldn't happen to a more deserving twat-waffle.

Can we say twat-waffle?

If not, our bad. Seriously, admit it, when you look at this guy those two words make perfect sense:

Happy Halloween on a bright sunny morning in the soup pic.twitter.com/LVwoh6sUun — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 31, 2023

See what we mean?

Oh, and looking through the feedback they received, we're not surprised at all that they are changing things around.

This is the most deluded and disgusting attempt at Christophobic fear-mongering I've seen in ages. Brian Karem & the editors of Salon should hang their bigoted heads in shame. https://t.co/CGB5cAWzOg — Americanophile🇺🇸 (@Americanophile) November 3, 2023

Yep. Some editor at Salon actually signed off on this piece by Brian Karem, who somehow is a credentialed WH "reporter."



In a sane world they'd be out of a job in about 30 seconds. Instead, Salon is actually promoting it. https://t.co/DlcemFzzPZ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 2, 2023

It is Salon we're talking about.

Based on the ratio, people aren't buying the BS Salon and Brian Karem are selling. https://t.co/EISHbDkwbm — Elf-Chucker 🇺🇸🩸 (@GodzillaTheHun) November 2, 2023

And even they had to admit it.

Ouch.

