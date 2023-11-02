SHOCKA --> Michigan Democrats Just Proved a Massive (and DAMNING) GOP Talking Point About Them TRUE

For years now, Democrats have been denying they support abortion for any reason up to and including birth. They've also claimed they do not support partial birth abortions - guess they don't want us to know and see who they really are.

Unless, of course, we're talking about Michigan Democrats who are being open and honest about how depraved, vile, and evil they and their party really are. They just legalized abortion up to birth and partial-birth abortion.

When someone shows you who they really are ...

Oh, and watch how the heifer with the gavel reacts to the truth about what they just legalized:

Last night, Michigan legalized abortion up to birth including partial birth abortion. Watch @repjoshschriver get admonished for correctly referring to the package as “murder”:

pic.twitter.com/CrAayI1lxN — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) November 2, 2023

She knows it's wrong.

She doesn't care.

Democrats have proven they are the pro-abortion party ... they are also the pro-terrorist party it seems.

Same Democrats:

Remember these are the same legislators who refused to take up a resolution condemning Hamas and terrorism.



Michigan Democrats celebrate a culture of death. — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) November 2, 2023

Michigan Democrats celebrate a culture of death.

Perfect.

If @GovWhitmer wants any chance at the White House, either now or in 2028, she will veto the horrific abortion package passed last night.



She should fully expect her endorsement of partial birth abortion to be front and center in any future political aspirations. — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) November 2, 2023

GRETCH is just as bad if not worse than they are and we hate to say it, but even after GRETCH all but destroyed their state with lockdowns and authoritarianism, they elected her again.

Indeed.

Truth and free speech is DEAD in the peoples house in MICHIGAN. — Mark G (@livefreedet) November 2, 2023

How did we go from “legal safe and rare” to “shout your abortion” and late term abortion in a relative short amount of time. (20-30yrs). I thought we were a civilized society. — Former Listless Vessel (@FormerNYSDem) November 2, 2023

Ask the Democrats.

This is entirely on them.

***

***

