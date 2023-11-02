Step Aside, Transgenders. Introducing…Trans-species?
Let's freakin' GOOO! Largest Law Firms DRAG Law Schools For 'Producing Antisemites' in...
Kamala Harris Is Obsessed With Islamophobia After Terror Attack Against Jews
YAAAS! Loudoun County Students SLAM Woke School Board and Gender Neutral Bathrooms in...
J.K. Rowling Shuts VICE and Their Thread Defending Pro-Palestine Protesters DOWN With 1...
Guess What Blinken Dressed His Kids Up As for Halloween
D-Bag Journo Digging for Dirt on Amy Schumer AFTER She Defended Israel Doubles...
Have You Tried Crying MORE? AOC Learns the Hard Way Ain't NOBODY Buyin'...
Breaking: Israel's Top General Says Troops Have Entered Gaza City
BOO HOO! Ilhan Omar Melts DOWN Because 'SOME PEOPLE Did SOME THING' by...
Science Magazine Publishes Fauci Editorial about 'Lessons Learned' and X Has a Few...
Kamala Harris LITERALLY Becomes Famous Norm McDonald Islamophobia Joke in Real-Time and It...
Sen. Kennedy Sums Up Aid for Gaza in a Way Only He Can
Even If You Dislike Trump You Have to Agree With Mike Davis' Conclusions...

SHOCKA --> Michigan Democrats Just Proved a Massive (and DAMNING) GOP Talking Point About Them TRUE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on November 02, 2023
Artist Angie

For years now, Democrats have been denying they support abortion for any reason up to and including birth. They've also claimed they do not support partial birth abortions - guess they don't want us to know and see who they really are.

Advertisement

Unless, of course, we're talking about Michigan Democrats who are being open and honest about how depraved, vile, and evil they and their party really are. They just legalized abortion up to birth and partial-birth abortion.

When someone shows you who they really are ... 

Oh, and watch how the heifer with the gavel reacts to the truth about what they just legalized:

She knows it's wrong.

She doesn't care.

Democrats have proven they are the pro-abortion party ... they are also the pro-terrorist party it seems.

Same Democrats:

Michigan Democrats celebrate a culture of death.

Perfect.

GRETCH is just as bad if not worse than they are and we hate to say it, but even after GRETCH all but destroyed their state with lockdowns and authoritarianism, they elected her again.

Recommended

Let's freakin' GOOO! Largest Law Firms DRAG Law Schools For 'Producing Antisemites' in BLISTERING Letter
Sam J.
Advertisement

Indeed.

Ask the Democrats.

This is entirely on them.

***

Related:

Let's freakin' GOOO! Largest Law Firms DRAG Law Schools For 'Producing Antisemites' in BLISTERING Letter

YAAAS! Loudoun County Students SLAM Woke School Board and Gender Neutral Bathrooms in Their Schools

J.K. Rowling Shuts VICE and Their Thread Defending Pro-Palestine Protesters DOWN With 1 Brutal Post

D-Bag Journo Digging for Dirt on Amy Schumer AFTER She Defended Israel Doubles DOWN on Being a D-Bag

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ABORTION DEMOCRATS MICHIGAN GRETCHEN WHITMER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let's freakin' GOOO! Largest Law Firms DRAG Law Schools For 'Producing Antisemites' in BLISTERING Letter
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling Shuts VICE and Their Thread Defending Pro-Palestine Protesters DOWN With 1 Brutal Post
Sam J.
YAAAS! Loudoun County Students SLAM Woke School Board and Gender Neutral Bathrooms in Their Schools
Sam J.
Have You Tried Crying MORE? AOC Learns the Hard Way Ain't NOBODY Buyin' the Islamophobia BS Like, at ALL
Sam J.
D-Bag Journo Digging for Dirt on Amy Schumer AFTER She Defended Israel Doubles DOWN on Being a D-Bag
Sam J.
BOO HOO! Ilhan Omar Melts DOWN Because 'SOME PEOPLE Did SOME THING' by Connecting Her Directly to Hamas
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Let's freakin' GOOO! Largest Law Firms DRAG Law Schools For 'Producing Antisemites' in BLISTERING Letter Sam J.
Advertisement