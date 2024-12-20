Turns Out Even Hollywood Had a Role in Trying to Deceive Everybody About Biden's Condition

VIP
Doug P.  |  10:40 AM on December 20, 2024
Sarah D.

A Wall Street Journal story this week broke some news about Joe Biden that most of us already knew

Democrats (with help from the media of course) lied the entire time, accused the Right of sharing "cheap fakes," and claimed that Biden remained sharp as a tack. They were, of course, lying.

Things got so bad for Team Biden that the WSJ reported that even a Hollywood mogul was brought in to try and get Biden's verbal train back on the tracks: 

One more time:

At events, aides often repeated instructions to him, such as where to enter or exit a stage, that would be obvious to the average person. Biden’s team tapped campaign co-chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, a Hollywood mogul, to find a voice coach to improve the president’s fading warble.

The Biden WH wasn't about to bring in George Clooney because that could have gotten awkward. 

Instead they should have asked for a "secure the border" and "don't screw up the economy" coach.

