Don't Touch the Hair! Gavin Newsom Getting Whooped By a Kid Playing Basketball is Just CRINGE (Watch)

Gavin Newsom is running.

Or at least, he wants to.

To be completely fair, we are not sure WHAT the heck Democrats are planning to do when it comes to whether or not they're going to go ahead with President Botox or make a change. If they DO make a change, our guess is Newsom.

He's sure working hard for some bizarre photo ops.

Like this one:

We like how he tries to save it at the end, pretending he didn't just fall down because the kid is better than he is.

What a weird video, right?

Gavin out here getting crossed up by a child lmao https://t.co/UhTOESEtku — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 29, 2023

To be fair, we haven't seen Biden or Trump get beaten by a kid at basketball.

Heh.

Let’s give the kid credit. He played great D. Established and held his position and took the charge. An American kid would never. — JustElliot (@JustElliot2) October 29, 2023

Some might even say the kid totally boxed out.

Such a douche. This will make a great ad. — A (@DCRando2020) October 29, 2023

Maybe for whoever he ends up running against.

100% charge. Kid had his feet set and held his position. — JustElliot (@JustElliot2) October 29, 2023

True story.

What a Dork..He’s such a used cars salesman. — TheSilentMajority_ (@TheSilentMajo) October 29, 2023

With the crunchiest hair we ever have seen.

At least Joe Biden doesn't tackle children before sniffing their hair .. 😒 — Michael O'Hogan (@MichaelOHogan1) October 29, 2023

Eeeek.

At least as far as we know.

So. Much. Cringe.

***

