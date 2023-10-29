Rando Says 'Friends' Has Aged Horribly and is Homo/Transphobic So Be Careful How...
Fierce Independent Asks If an AR-15 Can Beat Back an Abrams Tank

Don't Touch the Hair! Gavin Newsom Getting Whooped By a Kid Playing Basketball is Just CRINGE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on October 29, 2023
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Gavin Newsom is running.

Or at least, he wants to.

To be completely fair, we are not sure WHAT the heck Democrats are planning to do when it comes to whether or not they're going to go ahead with President Botox or make a change. If they DO make a change, our guess is Newsom.

He's sure working hard for some bizarre photo ops.

Like this one:

We like how he tries to save it at the end, pretending he didn't just fall down because the kid is better than he is.

What a weird video, right?

To be fair, we haven't seen Biden or Trump get beaten by a kid at basketball.

Heh.

Some might even say the kid totally boxed out.

Maybe for whoever he ends up running against.

True story.

With the crunchiest hair we ever have seen.

Eeeek.

At least as far as we know.

So. Much. Cringe.

***

