Columbia Professor Goes OFF on Universities for Being Silent Over Pro-Terrorist Groups on Campus (Watch)

Columbia Professor Shai Davidai went off on the universities and their presidents who have stayed silent as pro-terrorist groups on campuses across the country have protested and quite frankly terrorized Israeli students. We've seen countless videos of Israeli students who are literally afraid for their lives, and sadly as Davidai points out, they should be.

Because these universities are not protecting the students.

Watch this:

To the presidents of @Columbia, @nyuniversity, @Harvard and other universities who have stood SILENT as terror supporters have marched through campus and celebrated raping women, executing children and kidnapping grandmothers, you are cowards.



Listen to Columbia Professor and… pic.twitter.com/PoTXnAWZtp — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 19, 2023

Powerful.

Choked me up. The worst thing about this is that there were not hundreds of students rallying around him in support. What a world. — Julia Gordon-Bramer (@JGordonBramer) October 19, 2023

What a world indeed.

God bless Professor @ShaiDavidai for his courage and his humanity. He is a shining light. — Kimberly “Kim” Wexler, MA JD (@KimWexlerMAJD) October 20, 2023

Sadly, he is quite courageous to say such things ... you wouldn't think that would be the case on American college campuses and yet here we are.

I hope he doesn’t lose his job 🙏 — 🌴🐸 (@BowTiedTreeFrog) October 22, 2023

We hope the same.

Crazy that even crosses our minds over his simply giving a speech.

Again, in America.

Donors need to pull all their moneys out and make sure these students cannot be employed in any Fortune 500! — stockchicNYC (@masnjny) October 19, 2023

How any Jewish person can vote Democrat or give money to these institutions of 'learning' is beyond us.

