Columbia Professor Goes OFF on Universities for Being Silent Over Pro-Terrorist Groups on Campus (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on October 23, 2023
Twitter

Columbia Professor Shai Davidai went off on the universities and their presidents who have stayed silent as pro-terrorist groups on campuses across the country have protested and quite frankly terrorized Israeli students. We've seen countless videos of Israeli students who are literally afraid for their lives, and sadly as Davidai points out, they should be. 

Advertisement

Because these universities are not protecting the students.

Watch this:

Powerful.

What a world indeed.

Sadly, he is quite courageous to say such things ... you wouldn't think that would be the case on American college campuses and yet here we are.

We hope the same.

Crazy that even crosses our minds over his simply giving a speech.

Again, in America.

How any Jewish person can vote Democrat or give money to these institutions of 'learning' is beyond us.

