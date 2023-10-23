Chaya Raichik EXPOSES CA Democrat Openly Denying the Holocaust and Laughing About It (Screenshot)

It seems like we're writing the following statement more than even usual, and considering how awful people have turned out to be in the last several years, that's really saying something.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Especially if they're running for any sort of office, like Kimberly Sow. Well, in her case, someone who failed when they ran for office.

Kimberly Sow, failed candidate for Sacramento City Council District 5, denies the Holocaust https://t.co/1UaFCwn8hc pic.twitter.com/21wmhUdiRx — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 22, 2023

Note, Twitter has marked Sow's tweet as violating its rules which means we can't snag the original BUT luckily, Raichik clearly knows from personal experience to to grab screenshots.

So we have October 7th Truthers, Terrorists Apologists, and now Holocaust Deniers showing their real and true colors front and center. Gosh, we can't help but notice they're all on the same 'team'. And it's not the Right.

Shocking.

Oh wait, no, it's not shocking at all to people who actually pay attention.

There is something wrong with you. My great grandparents were burned alive by Nazis and my grandfather survived Nazi camp.



People like you disgust me. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 22, 2023

Of course, there's something wrong with her, she's a Democrat.

I like that you want to “end gun violence” while you support literal terrorism — Patrick (@PMC713) October 22, 2023

Classy broad, eh?

When you know that the Nazis were indeed socialists, this makes so much sense. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) October 23, 2023

Don't it?

She has also refused to delete it.

When you know that the Nazis were indeed socialists, this makes so much sense. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) October 23, 2023

Really standing by that whole Holocaust denial thing, eh Kim?

She followed it up with this gem. 😱 pic.twitter.com/ChJA4gi1K8 — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) October 23, 2023

Holy cow.

They’ve always been this way. It’s just harder to hide it nowadays. — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) October 22, 2023

Or, and hear us out, they don't care about hiding it nowadays.

Imagine denying history — Ragnarok (@rizzmatism) October 22, 2023

Denying and revising history.

Hey, it's the Left's way.

