Sean Davis Calls Out Leader McConnell Over Statement on Defense Spending

Chaya Raichik EXPOSES CA Democrat Openly Denying the Holocaust and Laughing About It (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on October 23, 2023
Twitchy

It seems like we're writing the following statement more than even usual, and considering how awful people have turned out to be in the last several years, that's really saying something.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Especially if they're running for any sort of office, like Kimberly Sow. Well, in her case, someone who failed when they ran for office.

Note, Twitter has marked Sow's tweet as violating its rules which means we can't snag the original BUT luckily, Raichik clearly knows from personal experience to to grab screenshots.

So we have October 7th Truthers, Terrorists Apologists, and now Holocaust Deniers showing their real and true colors front and center. Gosh, we can't help but notice they're all on the same 'team'. And it's not the Right.

Shocking.

Oh wait, no, it's not shocking at all to people who actually pay attention.

Of course, there's something wrong with her, she's a Democrat.

Classy broad, eh?

Don't it?

She has also refused to delete it.

Really standing by that whole Holocaust denial thing, eh Kim?

Holy cow.

Or, and hear us out, they don't care about hiding it nowadays.

Denying and revising history.

Hey, it's the Left's way.

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DEMOCRATS HOLOCAUST ISRAEL PALESTINE LIBS OF TIK TOK

