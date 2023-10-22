Elon Musk Offers Wikipedia ONE BILLION DOLLARS to Make This One TEENY TINY Change and BAHAHA

'These People Are Just Attention Starved.' Trans Activists Compare Being LGBTQ in USA...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:15 PM on October 22, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Would you look at the offer Elon Musk made to our friends at Wikipedia?

Seriously, how could they turn this down?

And hey, he's made this offer for a good and fair reason:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Right? 

Shew! At least he has some guidelines.

It really does, which is what makes this even funnier.

This editor ain't too proud either. Heh.

We see what they did there.

Heck, we see what Elon did here as well. 

***

