Elon Musk Offers Wikipedia ONE BILLION DOLLARS to Make This One TEENY TINY Change and BAHAHA

Would you look at the offer Elon Musk made to our friends at Wikipedia?

Seriously, how could they turn this down?

I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Dickipedia https://t.co/wxoHQdRICy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2023

And hey, he's made this offer for a good and fair reason:

In the interests of accuracy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2023

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

@Wikipedia, Do it!



You can always change it back after you collect. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 22, 2023

Right?

One year minimum. I mean, I’m a not fool lol. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2023

Shew! At least he has some guidelines.

Dickpedia makes a lot more sense. https://t.co/ITJjdt0JDN — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) October 22, 2023

It really does, which is what makes this even funnier.

I will change my name to Dickipedia for the low price of one million. — Victory Or Death (@Vict0ry0rDeath) October 22, 2023

This editor ain't too proud either. Heh.

Now you know how dicks sporting goods felt like when they were trying to pick a domain name. — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) October 22, 2023

We see what they did there.

Heck, we see what Elon did here as well.

***

***

