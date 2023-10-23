Hamas Supporters (Including MN City Council Candidate) Block Road, Attack Elderly Jewish Driver (watch)

The last 16 days in America have been incredibly eye-opening and not necessarily in a good way. After spending years and years watching the mainstream media and Democrats claim it was the Right who was anti-Semitic, claiming Trump called Neo-Nazis 'very fine people,' and insisting 'white supremacy' was the biggest threat we face as a country ... the truth is coming out.

Advertisement

And it ain't pretty.

Most of us knew better but it's been fun watching 'virtuous' Lefties figure out who the real baddies are.

Like this:

SOURCE: Hamas supporters blocked a public road and attacked an elderly Jewish driver in the no-go zone called Minneapolis.

pic.twitter.com/XTPWQ5U5kL — @amuse (@amuse) October 23, 2023

Guess how the Hamas-friendly media covered it.

A counter protester drove his car into pro-Palestine protesters a couple hours ago and opened fire at young women and men demonstrators as they marched peacefully down the streets in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/DWjea5nZyj — Mnar Adley (@MnarMuh) October 23, 2023

AG Hamilton with the fact-check of all fact-checks.

Everything you wrote is false.



The protestors blocked the road. A confused elderly man (not a counter protestor) then tried to drive through but the crowd surrounded and started attacking the car. He drove through and they then attacked the car again down the road. There was no… https://t.co/za9EDd52Xs — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 23, 2023

But wait, it gets so much worse.

See, one of the protesters who attacked the old Jewish man is Minnesota City Council candidate, Zach Metzger. Look a THIS:

MN City Council candidate Zach Metzger blocked off a highway and terrorized an old white man driving past a pro-Palestine riot



He posted the video today and instructed his followers to find the old man. He has since deleted the post. We saved it.



Drone footage shows a mob… pic.twitter.com/bI6BvgkrqM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 23, 2023

Zack deleted the footage - that's the main reason we snagged the screen capture we did so no one would forget who got that footage.

The same guy who was attacking the old Jewish man who got confused.

Before the drone footage, they tried to frame this as “old white man drives through a pro-Palestinian protest”



Turns out, a mob blocked off the highway, surrounded his car, chased him, and then tried attacking him.



Here is the full drone footage: pic.twitter.com/75dHls1ZvE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 23, 2023

Gosh, shocking.

Terrorist apologists are usually so truthful and honest.

Minneapolis City Council candidate Zach Metzger also participated in the original George Floyd riots pic.twitter.com/F76wSlF7lZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 23, 2023

Shocking again.

Advertisement

***

Related:

Elon Musk Offers Wikipedia ONE BILLION DOLLARS to Make This One TEENY TINY Change and BAHAHA

Dana Loesch Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Lunchbox Justin Trudeau On Gaza History

Gad Saad Takes on Horde of Anti-Semitic A-holes TRIGGERED by His Reminder to Speak Out Against Jew Hate

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.