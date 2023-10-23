Chaya Raichik EXPOSES CA Democrat Openly Denying the Holocaust and Laughing About It...
Hamas Supporters (Including MN City Council Candidate) Block Road, Attack Elderly Jewish Driver (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on October 23, 2023
Zach for the People

The last 16 days in America have been incredibly eye-opening and not necessarily in a good way. After spending years and years watching the mainstream media and Democrats claim it was the Right who was anti-Semitic, claiming Trump called Neo-Nazis 'very fine people,' and insisting 'white supremacy' was the biggest threat we face as a country ... the truth is coming out.

And it ain't pretty.

Most of us knew better but it's been fun watching 'virtuous' Lefties figure out who the real baddies are.

Like this:

Guess how the Hamas-friendly media covered it.

AG Hamilton with the fact-check of all fact-checks.

But wait, it gets so much worse.

See, one of the protesters who attacked the old Jewish man is Minnesota City Council candidate, Zach Metzger. Look a THIS:

Zack deleted the footage - that's the main reason we snagged the screen capture we did so no one would forget who got that footage. 

The same guy who was attacking the old Jewish man who got confused.

Gosh, shocking. 

Terrorist apologists are usually so truthful and honest.

Shocking again.

***

Elon Musk Offers Wikipedia ONE BILLION DOLLARS to Make This One TEENY TINY Change and BAHAHA

Dana Loesch Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Lunchbox Justin Trudeau On Gaza History

Gad Saad Takes on Horde of Anti-Semitic A-holes TRIGGERED by His Reminder to Speak Out Against Jew Hate

***

