Bari Weiss Telling Anti-Semitic Thugs Who Vandalized Her Office to Come Get Some Will Make You Fist-Pump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on October 23, 2023
Twitchy

Bari Weiss shared photos of The Free Press office building showing how the walls had clearly been vandalized with anti-Semitic threats. She also was more than direct about it not scaring her in any way, shape or form.

Take a look:

In other words, 'Bring it on.'

Huzzah.

They're far too busy trying to find a way to pretend 'white supremacy' is still somehow this country's greatest threat.

It is an unfortunate reality of 2023 - unsurprised by the horrible things we're seeing, but hardly surprised. 

True story.

Yes. They hate her because they're afraid of her ... telling the truth. 

Amen.

