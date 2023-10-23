Bari Weiss Telling Anti-Semitic Thugs Who Vandalized Her Office to Come Get Some Will Make You Fist-Pump

Bari Weiss shared photos of The Free Press office building showing how the walls had clearly been vandalized with anti-Semitic threats. She also was more than direct about it not scaring her in any way, shape or form.

Take a look:

This was scrawled outside of our offices this week.



If the antisemites who did this think it will intimidate me and the journalists of @TheFP, they don’t know me, they don’t know us, and they have no idea what we stand for. pic.twitter.com/2CsIqrqz5V — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 22, 2023

In other words, 'Bring it on.'

Huzzah.

This kind of antisemitic attack underscores just how shameful it is that the Southern Poverty Law Center has been silent on the Hamas terror, the largest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, and the antisemitism spreading in its wake.😠https://t.co/WzMiItqh2v — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) October 22, 2023

They're far too busy trying to find a way to pretend 'white supremacy' is still somehow this country's greatest threat.

I am simultaneously aghast and unsurprised. — Eben Brown (FOX) 🇺🇸 (@FoxEbenBrown) October 23, 2023

It is an unfortunate reality of 2023 - unsurprised by the horrible things we're seeing, but hardly surprised.

This is shocking and horrible. I'm so sorry to hear this. I expect and hope there is a proper police investigation. — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 23, 2023

They say it’s just about Israel but it’s really about Jew hatred. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) October 22, 2023

True story.

If people like this hate you, you’re doing something right 💪🏻 — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) October 22, 2023

Yes. They hate her because they're afraid of her ... telling the truth.

This is pure evil. May God bless the work you’re doing. It’s exceptional and desperately needed. Praying for strength and courage. — Kristen Waggoner (@KWaggonerADF) October 23, 2023

Amen.

