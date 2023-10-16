Hell 'toupee'? Rep. Mike Rogers changes his tune, says he will support Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House

It was all the jokes about the toupee, right? If so, YOU'RE WELCOME. Last we heard from Rep. Mike Rogers he was all but threatening the GOP with supporting Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker of the House.

Yes, THAT Hakeem Jeffries.

Welp, it seems that after 'two cordial, thoughtful, and productive conversations' with Jordan, Rogers has decided he will support him.

.@Jim_Jordan and I have had two cordial, thoughtful, and productive conversations over the past two days. We agreed on the need for Congress to pass a strong NDAA, appropriations to fund our government's vital functions, and other important legislation like the Farm Bill. (1/3) — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) October 16, 2023

Makes us wonder what he was promised.

As a result, I have decided to support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House on the floor. (2/3) — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) October 16, 2023

Took him long enough.

Since I was first elected to the House, I have always been a team player and supported what the majority of the Republican Conference agrees to. Together, our Republican majority will be stronger to fight Joe Biden’s reckless agenda for America. (3/3) — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) October 16, 2023

Full transparency, this editor has a little trouble trusting Rogers considering he so openly talked about supporting Jeffries BUT at the same time, we are hopeful that this will end the drama in the House and Republicans can get back to business. Maybe they missed it but there is some serious shiznit going on in the world and in our own country.

Note that we're not the only ones with our doubts:

