John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to...
FBI Director Wray's urgent warning a stark reminder of the consequences of Biden's...
Scott Presler OWNS Ronna McDaniel with 1 perfect emoji after she takes credit...
Israeli Father Recounts the Moment He Learned His Young Daughter Was Killed by...
You say that like it's a BAD thing --> AP too DUMB to...
Trump posts 'PRESIDENTIAL OLYMPICS' video and it's quite hilarious (Biden won't laugh, but...
WATCH: One Thing You Need to Know About the Israel/Hamas Conflict
WOW: Biden SUCH a dumpster fire on 60 Minutes they did damage control...
Popular Muslim TikTok'r shows LGBT what Gaza REALLY thinks of them mocking 'Queers...
Megyn Kelly is straight-FIRE in nuke-level back and forth with Candace Owens on...
Larry Elder Calls Out BLM As the 'Morally Bankrupt' Organization That It Is
Mollie Hemingway has the perfect response to NYT's opinion piece on 'wise old...
'60 Minutes' asked Biden why he's running again (THIS was the answer? YIKES!)
Bill Maher: 'I'm not so sure the anti-semitic left-wing faction is 'small'

Hell 'toupee'? Rep. Mike Rogers changes his tune, says he will support Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on October 16, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It was all the jokes about the toupee, right? If so, YOU'RE WELCOME. Last we heard from Rep. Mike Rogers he was all but threatening the GOP with supporting Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker of the House.

Advertisement

Yes, THAT Hakeem Jeffries.

Welp, it seems that after 'two cordial, thoughtful, and productive conversations' with Jordan, Rogers has decided he will support him.

Makes us wonder what he was promised.

Took him long enough.

Full transparency, this editor has a little trouble trusting Rogers considering he so openly talked about supporting Jeffries BUT at the same time, we are hopeful that this will end the drama in the House and Republicans can get back to business. Maybe they missed it but there is some serious shiznit going on in the world and in our own country.

Note that we're not the only ones with our doubts:

Recommended

Trump posts 'PRESIDENTIAL OLYMPICS' video and it's quite hilarious (Biden won't laugh, but still...)
Doug P.
Advertisement

See? Toupee jokes for the win!

***

Related:

WOW: Biden SUCH a dumpster fire on 60 Minutes they did damage control before and DURING interview (watch)

Popular Muslim TikTok'r shows LGBT what Gaza REALLY thinks of them mocking 'Queers for Palestine' (watch)

Megyn Kelly is straight-FIRE in nuke-level back and forth with Candace Owens on students praising Hamas

AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for turning water off to Gaza

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HOUSE SPEAKER JIM JORDAN REPUBLICANS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump posts 'PRESIDENTIAL OLYMPICS' video and it's quite hilarious (Biden won't laugh, but still...)
Doug P.
John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to side with Hamas
Sam J.
Scott Presler OWNS Ronna McDaniel with 1 perfect emoji after she takes credit for Louisiana/Landry win
Sam J.
WOW: Biden SUCH a dumpster fire on 60 Minutes they did damage control before and DURING interview (watch)
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly is straight-FIRE in nuke-level back and forth with Candace Owens on students praising Hamas
Sam J.
You say that like it's a BAD thing --> AP too DUMB to realize they just endorsed Jim Jordan for Speaker
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump posts 'PRESIDENTIAL OLYMPICS' video and it's quite hilarious (Biden won't laugh, but still...) Doug P.
Advertisement