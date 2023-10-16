You say that like it's a BAD thing --> AP too DUMB to realize they just endorsed Jim Jordan for Speaker

Much like Liz Cheney, The Associated Press just accidentally endorsed Jim Jordan for Speaker.

Oh sure, they think they're WARNING people about how horrific it would be to have an actual conservative as Speaker of the House but really all they did with this was remind people on the Right WHY Jordan should take the spot.

Advertisement

So in essence, the AP endorsed Jordan.

He should send them a thank you card.

Rep. Jim Jordan becoming House speaker would help cement the far right's takeover of the Republican Party and trigger conflict with Democrats over the size and scope of government. https://t.co/dlRmJLFil5 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2023

From AP:

A favorite of former President Donald Trump and darling of the party’s rabble-rousing base, Jordan’s path to the U.S. government’s third-highest office is by no means certain in a House Republican conference riven by conflict following the ouster two weeks ago of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. To win, Jordan will need support from nearly every House Republican, having few votes to spare in a chamber they only narrowly control. Should Jordan succeed, it would help cement the far right’s takeover of the Republican Party and trigger fresh conflict with Democrats over the size and scope of government. But a Jordan speakership would also come with baggage that could present a challenge to Republicans as they labor to hold their House majority in next year’s election, an effort that will likely hinge on drawing support from moderate voters in swing districts.

Nice try, you guys. But ... eh.

Notice how they try and frame anyone who doesn't bend the knee to the Democrats as 'far-right'. Yawn.

Just say you you support the Left. You don’t have to sugarcoat it.



The 4th Estate is dead. — Kron (@Kronykal) October 16, 2023

And it has been for a long, long time.

Seeing that the Democrat party is destroying EVERYTHING they touch, I think most people would agree that that is a good thing! — Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) October 16, 2023

In what world is Jim Jordan far right?!? — Jeff H (@politicswarblog) October 16, 2023

In the delicate, small, fragile, biased minds of the AP, apparently.

"far right" = anything not aligned with the democratic party.



I remember when the press called Mitt Romney far right. — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) October 16, 2023

And they wonder why NONE of us take them seriously.

***

Related:

Rep. Mike Rogers MAGICALLY changes his tune, says he will support Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House

WOW: Biden SUCH a dumpster fire on 60 Minutes they did damage control before and DURING interview (watch)

Advertisement

Popular Muslim TikTok'r shows LGBT what Gaza REALLY thinks of them mocking 'Queers for Palestine' (watch)

Megyn Kelly is straight-FIRE in nuke-level back and forth with Candace Owens on students praising Hamas

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.