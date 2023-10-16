You say that like it's a BAD thing --> AP too DUMB to realize they just endorsed Jim Jordan for Speaker

John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on October 16, 2023
Journalism meme

Much like Liz Cheney, The Associated Press just accidentally endorsed Jim Jordan for Speaker. 

Oh sure, they think they're WARNING people about how horrific it would be to have an actual conservative as Speaker of the House but really all they did with this was remind people on the Right WHY Jordan should take the spot.

Advertisement

So in essence, the AP endorsed Jordan.

He should send them a thank you card.

From AP:

A favorite of former President Donald Trump and darling of the party’s rabble-rousing base, Jordan’s path to the U.S. government’s third-highest office is by no means certain in a House Republican conference riven by conflict following the ouster two weeks ago of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. To win, Jordan will need support from nearly every House Republican, having few votes to spare in a chamber they only narrowly control.

Should Jordan succeed, it would help cement the far right’s takeover of the Republican Party and trigger fresh conflict with Democrats over the size and scope of government. But a Jordan speakership would also come with baggage that could present a challenge to Republicans as they labor to hold their House majority in next year’s election, an effort that will likely hinge on drawing support from moderate voters in swing districts.

Nice try, you guys. But ... eh.

Notice how they try and frame anyone who doesn't bend the knee to the Democrats as 'far-right'. Yawn.

And it has been for a long, long time.

In the delicate, small, fragile, biased minds of the AP, apparently.

And they wonder why NONE of us take them seriously.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Tags: AP HOUSE SPEAKER JIM JORDAN SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

