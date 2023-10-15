AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for...
Men. Don't. Have. PERIODS. PERIOD! Clemson students protest after tampons removed from the...
CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes...
Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group...
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY...
Pete Davidson pulls an 'All Lives Matter' during SNL opener on Israel/Palestine and...
Shocking pictures of Hamas blockading roads to stop civilians from fleeing to safety...
All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly
LOL What? Biden thinks gays need to 'stand up and holler' over ......
Another 'embellishment' from President Biden: this time he's lying about his support of...
Team Trump's Laura Loomer rooting for massive GOP losses in Virginia
Free tampons for men? Clemson students demand access to period products in the...
WaPo's Karen Attiah warns libs not to fall for Christopher Rufo's playbook
Too soon! Joe Biden attempts to push gun control and Twitter quickly reminds...

Of COURSE: AP News shows true colors using Hamas as their source SHAMING Israel over dead Palestinians

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on October 15, 2023
Meme

BREAKING: The AP continues to turn to Hamas as a source for their reporting.

C'mon, like we don't know The Gaza Health Ministry is LITERALLY Hamas?

You know, the monsters who attacked Israel and started all of this in the first place?

Advertisement

Yeah.

Coming from Hamas, we're sure this is totally accurate.

Remember when the AP used to be a respected outlet?

WHO. Are you kidding us?!

Recommended

CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Military targets.

Not music festivals.

And only after they warned people to get out of Gaza.

However much the mainstream media thinks we hate them, it's not enough.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Right? And the WHO? 

Totally reliable.

Well, as reliable as the AP anyway.

***

Related:

CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)

Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group in epic video (watch)

'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY brutal post

Advertisement

Pete Davidson's SNL Israel/Palestine opening - 'All Lives Matter' copout OR meaningful bit? You decide

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: AP GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)
Sam J.
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY brutal post
Sam J.
AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for turning water off to Gaza
Sam J.
Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group in epic video (watch)
Sam J.
Pete Davidson pulls an 'All Lives Matter' during SNL opener on Israel/Palestine and people have thoughts
Sam J.
All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement