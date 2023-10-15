Of COURSE: AP News shows true colors using Hamas as their source SHAMING Israel over dead Palestinians

BREAKING: The AP continues to turn to Hamas as a source for their reporting.

C'mon, like we don't know The Gaza Health Ministry is LITERALLY Hamas?

You know, the monsters who attacked Israel and started all of this in the first place?

BREAKING: The Gaza Health Ministry says 2,329 Palestinians have been killed since the latest fighting erupted, making this deadliest Israel Hamas war for Palestinians. More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed in the current war. https://t.co/AetssT4QzN — The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2023

Coming from Hamas, we're sure this is totally accurate.

At Gaza City’s main hospital, al-Shifa, a crowd of men, women and children that medical officials estimated at 35,000 crammed into the hospital and its grounds, hoping the facility would be spared in the coming attack.https://t.co/VUGSk47hNb — The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2023

Remember when the AP used to be a respected outlet?

The World Health Organization said evacuation in Gaza “could be tantamount to a death sentence” for more than 2,000 patients in northern hospitals, including newborns in incubators and people in intensive care.https://t.co/bUhr8dOh53 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2023

WHO. Are you kidding us?!

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said an airstrike in southern Gaza had killed a Hamas commander blamed for the killings at Nirim, one of several communities Hamas had attacked in southern Israel. Israel said it struck over 100 military targets overnight.https://t.co/mWCg8t9Pik — The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2023

Military targets.

Not music festivals.

And only after they warned people to get out of Gaza.

Medics in Gaza have warned thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people run low on fuel and basic supplies. Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave struggle to find food, water and safety ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive. https://t.co/sFuKi0OUXA — The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2023

However much the mainstream media thinks we hate them, it's not enough.

"Gaza Health Ministry" = Hamas — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 15, 2023

Why did the fighting erupt? — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) October 15, 2023

the gaza health ministry; must be true then — Wilson (@MagjckWilson) October 15, 2023

