Matt Gaetz OUTS McCarthy for quietly making side-deal with Democrats on Ukraine to avoid shutdown

According to multiple sources, Kevin McCarthy allegedly made a side-deal with Democrats on Ukraine spending to avoid the shutdown. No, really. If this is true? Bro.

Dude.

WHY?! Enough money to Ukraine when people in our own country are struggling. When does it stop?

What the heck is going on in DC? Who are these people?

How much wood would a woodchuck chuck ...

Wow.@SpeakerMcCarthy made a side Ukraine deal with Democrats and didn’t tell House Republicans until after his Continuing Resolution passed.



More deceit. https://t.co/LC91laLyTp — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 1, 2023

More deceit indeed.

A side deal with Democrats ... knowing the majority of Americans who vote Republican do not want this.

Perhaps the uniparty really is a thing?

Wat is this obsession with Ukraine? It's as if they have secrets on this government, and we need to keep funding them so they don't get out. — LadyKat47🇺🇸 (@Lmvm71) October 1, 2023

Follow the money.

An up or down vote on the sole subject of Ukraine is the way it should be done. Right?



Him not telling the whole house is BS though. Slimy RINO move. — Britt T. Griffith (@britttgriffith) October 1, 2023

So that is fair, make the elected officials vote yay or nay on the funding so we know who cares more about Ukraine than our own country. But also a good point, not telling the House was BS.

Why keep it a secret?

Unacceptable but not surprising… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 1, 2023

Something like that.

Anyone surprised? — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 1, 2023

Unfortunately, not at all.

Ukraine first?

***

