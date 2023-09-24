Democrats reveal THEMSELVES as the real fascists in shocking poll on supporting free speech

Stunning is definitely a good word to describe this poll where the majority of Democrats admit they don't believe in free speech and most definitely want the federal government calling the shots. No really, we're not even making this up.

Advertisement

We're not sure we could even if we tried.

Check this out:

Stunning numbers among Dems in RCOR's new poll on free speech and censorship:



47% of Dems say free speech should be legal 'only under certain circumstances.



34% of Dems say Americans 'have too much freedom'



75% of Dems say government has a responsibility to censor 'hateful'… — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 24, 2023

All scary but the idea that any American thinks Americans have too much freedom and that the government has a responsibility to censor hateful content? REALLY? Attention, Democrats, there are already a few big Communist countries out there that sound like they are way more up your warped alleys. Or maybe that's more fascist.

Either way, this is NOT a good look.

And these people will be our future judges, congress and leaders. — Andrea Shaffer, Employment/Labor Law (@Andreafreedom76) September 24, 2023

Maaaan, we hope not.

Demo☭rats.



That👆is the correct spelling. — Jack Jolis (@JackJolis) September 24, 2023

*cough cough*

It's really not stunning. This has been the mindset of the left for a while now.

They are the authoritarians, the ones who feel they get to decide what you are allowed to say — David Biddle (@davidebiddle) September 24, 2023

Fair enough.

This editor wasn't exactly stunned to see this poll ... or even a little shocked.

The Left has been telling and showing us who they really are for decades now.

***

Related:

HA! Byron York rubs WaPo's NOSE in their OWN poll showing Trump +10 over Biden in glorious thread

Hunter, that YOU? Lefty rag posts letter demanding Americans credit Biden for 'fixing inflation' and LOL

New York Post TRIGGERS Gisele Fetterman with hilarious piece MOCKING her hubby's slobbish attire and LOL

SHOCKER! Ibram X. Kendi blames RACISM for his antiracism center falling apart and it does NOT go well

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.