A victory for parental rights over transgender 'rights' … in California?!

Gov. Grisham's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad WEEK gets worse with cringe AF dunk on the NRA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on September 15, 2023
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

Because HA HA HA, it's funny when your order is so unconstitutional that multiple organizations are lining up to sue TF out of you.

At least that's what Governor Grisham is trying to do here ...

Being an unconstitutional, authoritarian, tyrant is SO hilarious.

She really is just awful. People of New Mexico, explain this to us like we're five. Why would you EVER elect this horrible woman?

In BOXED form, no less.

She knows she screwed up BIG time and is trying to save face.

It's not working, of course.

What ... the HELL?! James O'Keefe drops undercover Maui footage and something is DEFINITELY off (watch)
Sam J.
Ouch.

THIS is gonna be FUN!

