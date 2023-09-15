Gov. Grisham's terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad WEEK gets worse with cringe AF dunk on the NRA

Because HA HA HA, it's funny when your order is so unconstitutional that multiple organizations are lining up to sue TF out of you.

At least that's what Governor Grisham is trying to do here ...

Being an unconstitutional, authoritarian, tyrant is SO hilarious.

You're a little late to the party, @NRA. https://t.co/JbjXqSmLoV — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 14, 2023

She really is just awful. People of New Mexico, explain this to us like we're five. Why would you EVER elect this horrible woman?

Our lawsuit includes the NRA, New Mexicans, retired law enforcement, all the GOP members of the state House and Senate, the Republican Party, and the Libertarian Party.



Party is just getting started, Governor. — NRA (@NRA) September 15, 2023

The Franzia is really flowing rn. — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 14, 2023

In BOXED form, no less.

It’s like you’re trying to get ratio’ed on all of your tweets. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 15, 2023

She knows she screwed up BIG time and is trying to save face.

It's not working, of course.

I'm typing slowly, do try to keep up.

A Judge blocked your unconstitutional edict.

Instead of accepting the federal court ruling & rescinding it, you publicly ramped up your stupidity.

Respect is essential to be effective in any endeavor.

No one respects you now, not even you. — Pedal to the metal ‘till you see God, then brake! (@thefloridarose) September 15, 2023

Ouch.

What is that now, seven lawsuits?

Pssssst, my name is on one of them!

XOXO pic.twitter.com/6UWxxrxlfQ — Rep Stefani Lord (@Lord4NM) September 15, 2023

THIS is gonna be FUN!

***

