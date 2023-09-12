BOMBSHELL --> Whistleblower says CIA rewarded analysts with BIG BUCKS to change COVID origins conclusion

Pardon our French but WHAT IN THE HOLY HELL is this?!

JUST IN - CIA rewarded multiple "analysts with significant financial incentives" to change their COVID origins conclusion from a lab leak to zoonosis, according to a "highly credible" whistleblower - U.S. House Select Subcommittee — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 12, 2023

Now, why oh WHY would they have done such a thing?

From the New York Post:

The Central Intelligence Agency offered to pay off analysts in order to bury their findings that COVID-19 most likely leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, new whistleblower testimony to Congress alleges. A senior-level CIA officer told House committee leaders that his agency tried to pay off six analysts who found SARS-CoV-2 likely originated in a Wuhan lab if they changed their position and said the virus jumped from animals to humans, according to a letter sent Tuesday to CIA Director William Burns. Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) requested all documents, communications and pay info from the CIA’s COVID Discovery Team by Sept. 26.

When do people start going to jail for this? Anyone?

