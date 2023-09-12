How 'bout NO?! Robert Reich tries defending socialism in BIZARRE video but ain't...
BOMBSHELL --> Whistleblower says CIA rewarded analysts with BIG BUCKS to change COVID origins conclusion

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on September 12, 2023
Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

Pardon our French but WHAT IN THE HOLY HELL is this?!

Now, why oh WHY would they have done such a thing?

Hrm.

So many things to consider.

Hey man, crazier things have happened.

And the FBI, IRS, DOE ...

They didn't care if we did.

From the New York Post:

The Central Intelligence Agency offered to pay off analysts in order to bury their findings that COVID-19 most likely leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, new whistleblower testimony to Congress alleges.

A senior-level CIA officer told House committee leaders that his agency tried to pay off six analysts who found SARS-CoV-2 likely originated in a Wuhan lab if they changed their position and said the virus jumped from animals to humans, according to a letter sent Tuesday to CIA Director William Burns.

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) requested all documents, communications and pay info from the CIA’s COVID Discovery Team by Sept. 26.

Just.

Wow.

When do people start going to jail for this? Anyone?

***

Tags: WUHAN FAUCI COVID

