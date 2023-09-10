Jake Tapper pushes Blinken to PUNISH Elon Musk for DARING to refuse to assist in Ukraine military op

'Oh look, Jake Tapper said something stupid ... we're shocked ...' said literally nobody, ever.

We get that Blinken wasn't giving Tapper the outraged answers he so clearly wanted (ELON MUSK REEEEEE), but c'mon man. We'd be embarrassed for him if we had the ability to still be embarrassed for people like Tapper.

Which you know, we don't.

Watch:

CNN's @jaketapper to Blinken: "Should there be repercussions for ... capricious billionaire" @ElonMusk not offering assistance to a Ukraine military operation? pic.twitter.com/0PPczxj3HX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 10, 2023

Capricious billionaire.

Something like that.

What is wrong with you, @jaketapper ?



How do you continue to operate on so little information to formulate your questions? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 10, 2023

When did the media get so war-hungry? OH, that's right, when they helped elect President Piddle Pants.

When the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003, we didn't provide internet to those countries.



We should ask to turn on @starlink over North Korea and air drop 1 million cell phones. — Matthew Adams (@matthew4brem) September 10, 2023

Strange how Jake thinks Elon should somehow support whatever war his country is funding just cuz.

@jaketapper has a problem with one “capricious billionaire” but not with another (aka Zuckerberg aka Zucker bucks) throwing money at states to interfere in elections. Sounds like Jake 🙄 — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) September 10, 2023

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Or something.

***

Related:

WTH?! Megyn Kelly LEVELS Facebook for censoring detransitioner claiming the account is 'too violent'

Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the video down and LOL

REKT! LEO's response to anti-police Democrat who was carjacked now demanding more police is GOLD

Gov. Grisham doubles DOWN on suspending right to carry and WOW, talk about BACKFIRE to end all backfires

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !