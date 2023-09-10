WTH?! Megyn Kelly LEVELS Facebook for censoring detransitioner claiming the account is 'to...
Jake Tapper pushes Blinken to PUNISH Elon Musk for DARING to refuse to assist in Ukraine military op

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on September 10, 2023
Townhall Media

'Oh look, Jake Tapper said something stupid ... we're shocked ...' said literally nobody, ever.

We get that Blinken wasn't giving Tapper the outraged answers he so clearly wanted (ELON MUSK REEEEEE), but c'mon man. We'd be embarrassed for him if we had the ability to still be embarrassed for people like Tapper.

Which you know, we don't.

Watch:

Capricious billionaire.

Something like that.

When did the media get so war-hungry? OH, that's right, when they helped elect President Piddle Pants. 

Strange how Jake thinks Elon should somehow support whatever war his country is funding just cuz.

Sam J.

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Or something.

