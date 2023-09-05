Jen Psaki now says that Democrats aren't, like, cheering for late-term abortions
Sec. of Ed. Miguel Cardona deletes R-RATED hip-hop bus tour playlist he shared with KIDS (but we got it)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on September 05, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

U.S. Sec of Ed Miguel Cardona wanted students to know he's a big fan of hip-hop. He even went so far as to share his bus tour playlist with them and well, everyone else on social media. Except there was something about his playlist that he might have wanted to rethink before sharing it.

Gosh, we wonder why as well.

The first song on his list is Biggie Smalls', 'Juicy.' Here are just some of the lyrics from that song:

("F**k all you hoes!" Get a grip, motherf**ker!)
Yeah, this album is dedicated
To all the teachers that told me I'd never amount to nothin'
To all the people that lived above the buildings that I was hustlin' in front of
Called the police on me when I was just tryin' to make some money to feed my daughter (it's all good)
And all the n***as in the struggle
You know what I'm sayin'? It's all good, baby baby

Totally a good look for the US Secretary of Education to put out there.

WOW.

From the Tampa Free Press:

Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona deleted a tweet Tuesday showing his music playlist for his bus tour after backlash from education advocates, who expressed concerns about the profanity and sexual references in the songs.

Cardona, who is currently on a bus tour visiting schools and students around the country, posted a list of songs by artists like Dr. Dre, Big Pun, Biggie Smalls and Drake that he is listening to while on the road.

The tweet was deleted shortly afterward, however, following criticism from education advocates, who were concerned about the songs’ references to “d*ck,” “motherf**kers,” “hoes” and other sexual references and profanity, according to several tweets.

You'd have to be some sort of serious idiot to put a bunch of foul, curse-filled songs on a tour bus playlist ... and share it with kids. Biden sure can pick 'em. EL OH EL.

Fair enough.

Annnd fin.

***

