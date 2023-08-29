Master class --> Dana Loesch succinctly and savagely SCHOOLS Hillary Clinton on guns/gun-free zones

The Gadsden Flag Is Now 'Racist'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on August 29, 2023
Twitchy/Sam J.

Hillary Clinton.

This woman.

She really and truly is political herpes - burns, itches, annoying, and it NEVER goes away. Awww yes, this editor has been making that joke for YEARS now, and you know what, it never gets old.

And it suits her to a T every single time we tell it.

The pantsuited troll under the bridge crawled out today to push for gun control ... it's a lazy and tone-deaf tweet, as usual.

Americans deserve to live their lives free of Hillary Clinton.

Hey, that works.

This too ... 

Chris Stevens deserved to come home to his family.

Sean Smith deserved to come home to his family.

Glen Doherty deserved to come home to his family.

Tyrone Woods deserved to come home to his family.

And on and on.

Just sayin'.

Those cities run by liberals with all of the gun-free zones are pretty damn dangerous.

Yup.

CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a MUCH-needed history lesson
Sam J.

Tough crowd.

Amen.

But the ultimate drop came from Twitchy favorite, Dana Loesch:

And on and on.

***

***

