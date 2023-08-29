Master class --> Dana Loesch succinctly and savagely SCHOOLS Hillary Clinton on guns/gun-free zones

Hillary Clinton.

This woman.

She really and truly is political herpes - burns, itches, annoying, and it NEVER goes away. Awww yes, this editor has been making that joke for YEARS now, and you know what, it never gets old.

And it suits her to a T every single time we tell it.

The pantsuited troll under the bridge crawled out today to push for gun control ... it's a lazy and tone-deaf tweet, as usual.

Kids deserve to go to school free of gun violence.



Teachers deserve to give lessons free of gun violence.



Shoppers deserve to buy groceries free of gun violence.



And on and on. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 29, 2023

Americans deserve to live their lives free of Hillary Clinton.

Hey, that works.

This too ...

Chris Stevens deserved to come home to his family.

Sean Smith deserved to come home to his family.

Glen Doherty deserved to come home to his family.

Tyrone Woods deserved to come home to his family.

And on and on.

Just sayin'.

If you don't live in a city run by liberals, that's pretty much your experience now. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 29, 2023

Those cities run by liberals with all of the gun-free zones are pretty damn dangerous.

Yup.

Prattle on - you're the poster child for protecting those who placed their trust in you. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) August 29, 2023

What about being free if being verbally abused by a homeless person who needs to be institutionalized? — Ursich Jr (@UrsichJr) August 29, 2023

Your body count trumps all of those... — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) August 29, 2023

Tough crowd.

When can we be free of you? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 29, 2023

Amen.

But the ultimate drop came from Twitchy favorite, Dana Loesch:

Guns have been banned on school property for 30 years. https://t.co/W7bBKuJoKv — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 29, 2023

And on and on.

***

Related:

John Harwood's attempted dunk on Byron Donalds over DEMOCRATS closing schools does NOT go well, at all

CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a MUCH-needed history lesson

Julie Kelly exposes just how corrupt and biased Trump J6 judge Tanya Chutkan REALLY is in damning thread

Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !