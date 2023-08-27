BREAKING: Gunman who shot three people at Jacksonville, FL. Dollar General Store (and himself) identified

The identity of the gunman who killed three people and himself at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida has been identified.

From Fox News:

Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, killed two men and one woman at the store in a predominately African American neighborhood shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday before killing himself at the scene, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Sunday. "He lived with his parents in Orange Park in Clay County, Florida," Waters said. "To our knowledge, he had no criminal or arrest history."

The shooting has already been called 'racially motivated' and is being treated as a hate crime since the gunman allegedly left behind a manifesto.

As this is a developing story, we will keep you posted as we learn more.

