'SLEAZE': Sen. John Kennedy leaves Lefties speechless TORCHING Biden Crime Family as only...
Account asks people to name something the USA invented, without using the American...
Black supremacist mows down Christmas parade, trans-shooter kills 6 Christians, BUUUT evil...
Dumb defending DUMBER: Eric Swalwell explaining WHY Biden isn't 'sleepy' accidentally HILA...
'Satire?!' Riley Gaines DROPS Kamala Harris for embarrassingly tone-deaf statement on wome...
WAT?! Wajahat Ali claiming we don't talk about white supremacist terrorism ENOUGH goes...
GHOUL David Hogg finds out the HARD way what happens when you ask...
'Will you still love me?' Heartbreaking video shows how HORRIFIC trans agenda is...
CNN journo BUSTED with receipt for spinning Jacksonville shooting convo with DeSantis' pre...
WATCH: Unbelievable footage of Ryan Preece's NASCAR crash
KJP says she was made press secretary because she's 'beyond capable'
Donald Trump Jr. guesses why Ron DeSantis is playing baseball in four-inch heels
One Trump defendant remains imprisoned ... and it's very complicated
Oliver Anthony Facebooked even MORE clarification on the politics surrounding his hit song

BREAKING: Gunman who shot three people at Jacksonville, FL. Dollar General Store (and himself) identified

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on August 27, 2023
Twitter

The identity of the gunman who killed three people and himself at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida has been identified.

From Fox News:

Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21, killed two men and one woman at the store in a predominately African American neighborhood shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday before killing himself at the scene, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Sunday.

"He lived with his parents in Orange Park in Clay County, Florida," Waters said. "To our knowledge, he had no criminal or arrest history."

The shooting has already been called 'racially motivated' and is being treated as a hate crime since the gunman allegedly left behind a manifesto.

As this is a developing story, we will keep you posted as we learn more.

###

Related:

'SLEAZE': Sen. John Kennedy leaves Lefties speechless TORCHING Biden Crime Family as only HE can (watch)

Dumb defending DUMBER: Eric Swalwell explaining WHY Biden isn't 'sleepy' accidentally HILARIOUS (watch)

David Hogg served a nice glass of STFU juice for using Jacksonville shooting in gun control push

CNN journo BUSTED with receipt for spinning Jacksonville shooting convo with DeSantis' press sec. (texts)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'SLEAZE': Sen. John Kennedy leaves Lefties speechless TORCHING Biden Crime Family as only HE can (watch)
Sam J.
Account asks people to name something the USA invented, without using the American invention Google
FuzzyChimp
'Satire?!' Riley Gaines DROPS Kamala Harris for embarrassingly tone-deaf statement on women's equality
Sam J.
'Will you still love me?' Heartbreaking video shows how HORRIFIC trans agenda is for children (watch)
Sam J.
GHOUL David Hogg finds out the HARD way what happens when you ask a STUPID question about gun control
Sam J.
Dumb defending DUMBER: Eric Swalwell explaining WHY Biden isn't 'sleepy' accidentally HILARIOUS (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'SLEAZE': Sen. John Kennedy leaves Lefties speechless TORCHING Biden Crime Family as only HE can (watch) Sam J.