LA Dept. of Water and Power Head Says It's Important They Do What They Do With an Equity Lens

As Twitchy has reported, they're beginning to eat each other. Gov. Gavin Newsom is worried about "disinformation" and claims on a podcast that he's been told different stories. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says now is not the time to look into the failures that have led to devastating losses to wildfires. And the Los Angeles fire chief admitted she doesn't know how water gets to the fire hydrants; that's the job of the Department of Water and Power.

A lot of people are bringing up DEI amid these wildfires. And why not? They're passing around screenshots of an NPR headline calling the L.A. Fire Department too white and male, but they're fixing that. The (female) assistant chief is on video saying that our husband "got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire." Adam Carolla testified years ago that it took seven years for the fire department to get back to him about a job because he was a white man.

Is Janisse Quinones, head of the L.A. Department of Water and Power, a DEI hire?

$750K/year for a city official.



Read that again.



And then go look into her track record at PG&E before she got this insane promotion.



It will all make sense. https://t.co/iqtQOfor3F — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 9, 2025

$750,000 a year and a housing allowance. To make sure there's water in the fire hydrants.

We didn't want to go so far as to accuse her of being a DEI hire, but then we saw this:

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass hired a city water manager for $750,000 a year whose primary concerns were "equity and social justice," not ensuring the city's infrastructure, you know, works.



This is what Democrat excess looks like, and it always ends badly. pic.twitter.com/W4zYReYzLv — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 11, 2025

Quiñones, according to the mayor, had "the skill set and leadership to advance the department into 100 percent clean energy by 2035." Quiñonestold a radio host three months after her hiring that "It's important to me that everything we do, it's with an equity lens and social justice and making sure we right that wrongs that we've done in the past from an infrastructure perspective."

Is letting entire neighborhoods burn to the ground her way of being equitable with California's homeless population? What the hell.

She was hired last May at TWICE the salary of her predecessor. How does that happen in a taxpayer funded position? What experience would have warranted a pay increase like that? It certainly didn’t pay off. https://t.co/M3S6U4WcxT — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) January 11, 2025

She's still kind of new to the job — let's cut her some slack.

Also her background appears to be on the power side. Very curious to know what her knowledge of a water system is. — Whiskey_Joe (@Old_C2H5OH) January 11, 2025

Yet, they’ll continue to vote for malfeasance. — Ask Me 🫡 🇺🇸 (@NHxpat) January 11, 2025

The “water czar” is paid more than the president of the US but to borrow a quote from Babe Ruth, she had a worse year. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) January 11, 2025

I just had no idea public servants made that much. — She B Right (@SheBisRight) January 11, 2025

"Equity and social justice." When you hear those words, run as fast as you can in the opposite direction. — churchill (@churchill724) January 11, 2025

Was it social justice to pay her twice what her predecessor made?

They hire people with the same ideologies, so that the salaries come back to them in political donations. There is no world where that government position should ever pay 3/4 of a million. — Frustrated WVU Fan (@Gregory__Adams) January 11, 2025

$750K + a housing allowance!! — Biff McTannen (@biffmctannen) January 11, 2025

Civil servants from the bottom-up have become too preoccupied with pursuing some grander mission instead of the boring jobs they were hired for. If you're in charge of water & power, your job is just make the city water & power work. Social justice is not in the job description. — SteveDoesn'tTalk (@stevedoesn) January 11, 2025

But it literally is now.

Can she point to the racism of water in LA? WTF is she talking about. Can they ever give an example or explain. — Particles in a Box (@Eric65222494) January 11, 2025

It reminds us of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his racist bridges.

They brought equity to LA



Everyone is homeless now — Bitch McCommunist (@JCDeardeuff) January 11, 2025

***