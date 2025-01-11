Nice Try, Gavin! Newsom Gets His Knickers in a Twist After Elon Musk...
LA Dept. of Water and Power Head Says It's Important They Do What They Do With an Equity Lens

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

As Twitchy has reported, they're beginning to eat each other. Gov. Gavin Newsom is worried about "disinformation" and claims on a podcast that he's been told different stories. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says now is not the time to look into the failures that have led to devastating losses to wildfires. And the Los Angeles fire chief admitted she doesn't know how water gets to the fire hydrants; that's the job of the Department of Water and Power.

A lot of people are bringing up DEI amid these wildfires. And why not? They're passing around screenshots of an NPR headline calling the L.A. Fire Department too white and male, but they're fixing that. The (female) assistant chief is on video saying that our husband "got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire." Adam Carolla testified years ago that it took seven years for the fire department to get back to him about a job because he was a white man.

Is Janisse Quinones, head of the L.A. Department of Water and Power, a DEI hire?

$750,000 a year and a housing allowance. To make sure there's water in the fire hydrants.

We didn't want to go so far as to accuse her of being a DEI hire, but then we saw this:

Quiñones, according to the mayor, had "the skill set and leadership to advance the department into 100 percent clean energy by 2035." Quiñonestold a radio host three months after her hiring that "It's important to me that everything we do, it's with an equity lens and social justice and making sure we right that wrongs that we've done in the past from an infrastructure perspective."

Is letting entire neighborhoods burn to the ground her way of being equitable with California's homeless population? What the hell.

She's still kind of new to the job — let's cut her some slack.

Was it social justice to pay her twice what her predecessor made?

But it literally is now.

It reminds us of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his racist bridges.

