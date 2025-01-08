Adam Corolla Tells How DEI Policies Took Seven Years for the LA Fire Department to Call

Ghana Have to Explain This! LA Mayor Karen Bass Traveling in Africa While...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 08, 2025
AngieArtist

This is a bit of a flashback — it was 2017 when Adam Corolla was invited to testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on the topic of "Challenges to Freedom of Speech on College Campuses." While it might seem off topic, Corolla told the committee about his experience with white privilege and the Los Angeles Fire Department. He said that after he graduated from high school, he applied to become a firefighter. He didn't hear back for seven years, as they warned him. The fire department was actively trying to recruit a more diverse workforce, and he didn't meet the qualifications.

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, Los Angeles County is fully invested in DEI. Here's a video they posted on how they were integrating diversity and implicit bias training into the fire department.

Exactly.

"What special days do you celebrate every year"?

And what have they actually accomplished, besides creating DEI jobs for people with worthless degrees?

***

