Adam Corolla Tells How DEI Policies Took Seven Years for the LA Fire Department to Call

This is a bit of a flashback — it was 2017 when Adam Corolla was invited to testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on the topic of "Challenges to Freedom of Speech on College Campuses." While it might seem off topic, Corolla told the committee about his experience with white privilege and the Los Angeles Fire Department. He said that after he graduated from high school, he applied to become a firefighter. He didn't hear back for seven years, as they warned him. The fire department was actively trying to recruit a more diverse workforce, and he didn't meet the qualifications.

California is on fire because of DEI@adamcarolla applied to be a fireman in LA and was told to wait 7 years to test because he’s white



7 years later when he took the test he asked a black women there how long she waited to test. She responded “Wednesday” (less than a week) pic.twitter.com/PZkDyLkHsG — Pharmwhistleblower (@pharmwhistlblow) January 8, 2025

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, Los Angeles County is fully invested in DEI. Here's a video they posted on how they were integrating diversity and implicit bias training into the fire department.

Fires do not care about "cultural competency." They do not care about "implicit bias." They do not care about a "diverse and inclusive workforce." Any dollar devoted to these pseudo-concepts is a dollar diverted from actually fighting fires.pic.twitter.com/BTfJ7YFLPK — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 8, 2025

DEI ruins every agency and institution it touches. — Helen Raleigh (@HRaleighspeaks) January 8, 2025

Even worse if they are 1) lowering the standards for whom they hire, 2) lowering the standards for training, and 3) dissuading good people from joining the organization because of all the DEI crap. — Andrew Gutmann (@AndrewGutmann) January 8, 2025

When I was a firefighter in Canada, we spent multiple days doing "reconciliation" courses with the local Indigenous in the name of "cultural competency" — Evan Riggs (@EvanRiggss) January 8, 2025

This is only a small part of why DEI must be gone. — Dangerous Thoughts (@dangerousthinkg) January 8, 2025

The is ultimately the tragedy and sin of DEI - it destroys the normal operation of a system and reorients to something that has nothing to do with the nominal mission - whether that is fighting fires, fighting wars, or teaching kids — Midwest State of Mind (@mwstateofmind) January 8, 2025

Exactly.

I took a screen shot of a presentation slide. The wording of that slide, besides being obnoxiously nauseating, is more for middle schoolers or even elementary school students. Professionals?!!!! That's crazy. pic.twitter.com/V94Ps9omho — Sue Vaughn (@sravaughn) January 8, 2025

"What special days do you celebrate every year"?

These struggle sessions are mandatory in the City of LA and LA County. It's the DEI erosion of standards across every single department in the government here. — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) January 8, 2025

And what have they actually accomplished, besides creating DEI jobs for people with worthless degrees?

It’s simply a mystery what they got wrong. pic.twitter.com/0G4YrUKK44 — SilverPatriot (3rd iteration) (@ReduxPatriotToo) January 8, 2025

