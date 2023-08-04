Straightforward from here: Kari Lake knows how GOP can take care of business...
'So full of s**t': Joe Rogan tears Joe Biden and his degenerate son Hunter a NEW ONE and DAMN (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on August 04, 2023
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

You know, Joe Rogan really should learn how to express himself and stop being such an introvert. He's so shy about things and rarely speaks his mind. 

Ha.

HA ha.

Look at us, we made a funny.

There is so much evidence that he is corrupt. Just undeniable evidence of corruption.

Yeah, but he's a Democrat and for whatever reason, undeniable evidence isn't enough when you're a Democrat. Now, if you're a Republican, they can magically decide that lying is against the law and indict you for it. Or, you can be impeached for a phone call nobody heard OR a complete hoax made up by your opponent in the most recent election. It's good to be a Democrat, it's a challenge to be a Republican.

At least in 2023 America.

Having common sense and seeing through propaganda makes someone far right.

Sam J.

Who knew?

Or they themselves have something to hide.

And considering how bad the worst is? That's really sayin' something.

***

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN JOE ROGAN

