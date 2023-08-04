'So full of s**t': Joe Rogan tears Joe Biden and his degenerate son Hunter a NEW ONE and DAMN (watch)

You know, Joe Rogan really should learn how to express himself and stop being such an introvert. He's so shy about things and rarely speaks his mind.

Ha.

HA ha.

Look at us, we made a funny.

.@JoeRogan: "Joe Biden has been a f---kin goof his entire career. He's been caught lying so many times. He's so full of shit...



There is so much evidence that he is corrupt. Just undeniable evidence of corruption. The stuff with him and his son...



The guy [Devon Archer] who… pic.twitter.com/Pb7xbw8OYr — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 3, 2023

Yeah, but he's a Democrat and for whatever reason, undeniable evidence isn't enough when you're a Democrat. Now, if you're a Republican, they can magically decide that lying is against the law and indict you for it. Or, you can be impeached for a phone call nobody heard OR a complete hoax made up by your opponent in the most recent election. It's good to be a Democrat, it's a challenge to be a Republican.

At least in 2023 America.

Pretty sure we’re involved in Ukraine to cover up for the Bidens — Seth Pascale (@sethpascale) August 4, 2023

Joe, I hate to break it to you.



But now you’re far right, welcome to the club 🫡 — Breebofig (@breebofig) August 3, 2023

Having common sense and seeing through propaganda makes someone far right.

Who knew?

Everyone sees it, some just don’t want to admit it and are in too deep to reverse course. — Tab Hasco (@tab_hasco) August 4, 2023

Or they themselves have something to hide.

It’s true he’s the worst of the worst — Steve Miller (@SteveMfreedom) August 4, 2023

And considering how bad the worst is? That's really sayin' something.

***

***

