NOT! Joe Biden even pisses Lefties off with thread claiming Bidenomics has been GOOD for America

A thread from Joe Biden explaining Bidenomics ... now THAT is funny. And oh sure, we know some underpaid intern likely wrote this and Joe has no idea what is being written in his name (we're still not sure if he even knows what social media is), but lies this blatant, this obnoxious, this hilarious were made for Twitchy. So thanks, underpaid, misguided, ignorant, and brainwashed intern.
We owe you a thank you note and maybe even some cookies.
Take a look:
I came to office determined to change the economic direction of this country, to move from trickle-down economics to what everyone – from the Wall Street Journal to the Financial Times – is calling “Bidenomics.”— President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2023
Here's what it means:
He came into office for money and power.
And maybe to keep some certain things from getting discovered that have actually been discovered. Just sayin'.
First, we're making investments in America.— President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2023
We’ve already announced funding for 37,000 infrastructure projects powered by American materials and workers, and are bringing supply chains back home while unleashing a factory boom.
What factory boom?
Supply chain is still a mess.
Alrighty then.
Second, we're empowering American workers.— President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2023
On my watch, real incomes and household net worth are up, Americans are back in the workforce at record rates, we're creating good jobs that don't require a 4-year degree, and we're reversing the 40-year decline in unionization.
On his watch, more Americans are working more than one job than ever before.
Yay.
Third, we're building a more competitive economy that lifts up small businesses by fighting to end junk fees, proposing a rule to ban non-compete agreements, and providing support and capital to the small businesses that are the heart and soul of America's communities.— President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2023
Sure.
All of this is about ending trickle-down economics, a failed theory that says it doesn't matter where companies make things, as long as it helps their bottom line.— President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2023
I'm focused on building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not the top down.
Biden isn't focused on anything but what sort of ice cream he can have today and his next vacation. But hey, nice try, intern.
Here is the reality, Joseph:
You changed it alight . Straight to the gutter you F-N dolt! #FJB pic.twitter.com/2QYiywM6xd— Stop the invasion! (@2_davos) August 3, 2023
Silence, intern. pic.twitter.com/6IIpSFhmsX— Shadz (@Shadzey1) August 3, 2023
Bidenomics in action ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wl2DLphW1c— Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@toughtalkty) August 3, 2023
Your VP put it best. This is Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/1rgALdrOh7— Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) August 4, 2023
Oopsie.
***
***
