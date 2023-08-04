LOL Fox News story about Katharine McPhee ALMOST involved in a robbery is...
NOT! Joe Biden even pisses Lefties off with thread claiming Bidenomics has been GOOD for America

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:36 PM on August 04, 2023
Twitter

A thread from Joe Biden explaining Bidenomics ... now THAT is funny. And oh sure, we know some underpaid intern likely wrote this and Joe has no idea what is being written in his name (we're still not sure if he even knows what social media is), but lies this blatant, this obnoxious, this hilarious were made for Twitchy. So thanks, underpaid, misguided, ignorant, and brainwashed intern.

We owe you a thank you note and maybe even some cookies.

Take a look:

He came into office for money and power. 

And maybe to keep some certain things from getting discovered that have actually been discovered. Just sayin'.

What factory boom?

Supply chain is still a mess.

Alrighty then.

On his watch, more Americans are working more than one job than ever before.

Yay.

Sure.

Biden isn't focused on anything but what sort of ice cream he can have today and his next vacation. But hey, nice try, intern.

Here is the reality, Joseph:

Oopsie.

***

Tags: AMERICA BIDEN DEMOCRAT JOE BIDEN

