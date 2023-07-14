Jordan Schachtel poses RIVETING question about draft dodging ... and the answers are...
He/Him comedian trashing women BUSTED encouraging HIMSELF after he forgets to switch accounts

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:38 PM on July 14, 2023
Twitchy Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Andy Kindler is a doorknob of epic proportions who went after a biologist because she knows what a woman is and that woman are just naturally smaller than men. Yeah, apparently women who know what makes a woman are haters or something. Kindler is supposed to be some sort of comedian, and yet he has zero sense of humor.

Scolds are never entertaining.

On that note, it just got worse for ol' Andy ... 

Because it appears he may have a sock account that he uses to build himself up and FORGOT he was still logged in as himself. 

Now THIS is funny.

BA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, Andy blocks easily. Seems he's a tender little thing since he needs sock accounts to build himself up on Twitter.

You've almost gotta feel sorry for the guy, right?

ALMOST.

We took a look at Andy's timeline (even though he has everyone blocked) to try and figure out who his sock is and he claims he's been talking to himself and encouraging himself for years on Twitter. And he thinks that's better than being caught using socks?

Because it's way better that you talk to and encourage yourself, bro.

On Twitter.

Totally.

Despicable hate machine ... thinking Andy needs a mirror.

***

***

