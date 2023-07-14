He/Him comedian trashing women BUSTED encouraging HIMSELF after he forgets to switch accounts

As Twitchy readers know, Andy Kindler is a doorknob of epic proportions who went after a biologist because she knows what a woman is and that woman are just naturally smaller than men. Yeah, apparently women who know what makes a woman are haters or something. Kindler is supposed to be some sort of comedian, and yet he has zero sense of humor.

Scolds are never entertaining.

Block this hate merchant. pic.twitter.com/63X8s0QO02 — Andy Kindler (@AndyKindler) July 12, 2023

On that note, it just got worse for ol' Andy ...

Because it appears he may have a sock account that he uses to build himself up and FORGOT he was still logged in as himself.

Now THIS is funny.

Oops!

You forgot to switch to your sock account Andy…. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BnpBN4TT9w — Claire Bear👁☘️🇮🇪 💜🤍💚 🫀 (@claire88424030) July 12, 2023

BA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, Andy blocks easily. Seems he's a tender little thing since he needs sock accounts to build himself up on Twitter.

Oh god, he's actually writing to himself. 😂 How embarrassing. — Kari ♀️🚴‍♀️💚🤍💜🇲🇽🇺🇲🇩🇪 (@d_kscullyX) July 13, 2023

You've almost gotta feel sorry for the guy, right?

ALMOST.

We took a look at Andy's timeline (even though he has everyone blocked) to try and figure out who his sock is and he claims he's been talking to himself and encouraging himself for years on Twitter. And he thinks that's better than being caught using socks?

Glinner is such a blathering idiot, he actually thinks me responding to my own tweets, which I HAVE BEEN DOING FOR YEARS, was an error I made. Like I’m trying to trick people. And this despicable hate machine is was a comedian? His entire career is bashing trans people. pic.twitter.com/RkQhkiCILJ — Andy Kindler (@AndyKindler) July 13, 2023

Because it's way better that you talk to and encourage yourself, bro.

On Twitter.

Totally.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Despicable hate machine ... thinking Andy needs a mirror.

***

