Comedian and voice actor (he/him) hopes you block this biologist and 'hate merchant' for defending women

Sarah D  |  3:00 PM on July 13, 2023
Seinfeld

The name "Andy Kindler" may not ring a bell, but hopefully you're at least familiar with the "Bob's Burgers" character he voices. Mort is the owner of It's Your Funeral Home & Crematorium, and even though he doesn't frequent the restaurant quite as often as Teddy, when he does show up, he's pretty fun.

And that's a credit to Kindler, who found a way to voice a fun character on a beloved show despite being a self-important scold in real life.

Kindler (he/him, in case you were wondering) evidently recently ran across Emma Hilton's Twitter account and didn't like what he saw there. Dr. Hilton is a developmental biologist and research associated at the University of Manchester, and this is her current pinned tweet:

Dr. Hilton co-founded Sex Matters in 2020 and is currently a director on the board. She is an outspoken critic of transgender women competing against biological women in women's sports and an outspoken advocate for women and womanhood.

And Kindler, a man, has decided that Dr. Hilton is speaking out of turn and therefore deserves to be blocked by as many people as possible:

"Hate merchant." For pointing out that trans women have athletic advantages over biological women. If we didn't know any better, we might suggest that Kindler is trying to mansplain womanhood to a woman. How rude!

Careful, doc. You might break Andy's brain.

And women. Don't forget women.

Anyway, if Andy was seriously trying to turn Dr. Hilton into a social pariah, his plan doesn't appear to have worked. She's still out there doing her defending-biological-women thing, and if anything is even more popular than she was before his call to block her.

Oh well, Andy. You tried. Bless your heart.

Too bad we can't say the same for poor Andy.

Andy showed up to bury Emma Hilton, but it turned out to be his funeral (see what we did there?).

