Comedian and voice actor (he/him) hopes you block this biologist and 'hate merchant' for defending women

The name "Andy Kindler" may not ring a bell, but hopefully you're at least familiar with the "Bob's Burgers" character he voices. Mort is the owner of It's Your Funeral Home & Crematorium, and even though he doesn't frequent the restaurant quite as often as Teddy, when he does show up, he's pretty fun.

And that's a credit to Kindler, who found a way to voice a fun character on a beloved show despite being a self-important scold in real life.

Kindler (he/him, in case you were wondering) evidently recently ran across Emma Hilton's Twitter account and didn't like what he saw there. Dr. Hilton is a developmental biologist and research associated at the University of Manchester, and this is her current pinned tweet:

There have been two academic reviews of musculoskeletal changes in transwomen suppressing testosterone.



Both conclude that loss of muscle mass and strength is small, and that strength advantage over females is retained.



Citations to follow. — Emma Hilton (@FondOfBeetles) March 6, 2021

Dr. Hilton co-founded Sex Matters in 2020 and is currently a director on the board. She is an outspoken critic of transgender women competing against biological women in women's sports and an outspoken advocate for women and womanhood.

And Kindler, a man, has decided that Dr. Hilton is speaking out of turn and therefore deserves to be blocked by as many people as possible:

Block this hate merchant. pic.twitter.com/63X8s0QO02 — Andy Kindler (@AndyKindler) July 12, 2023

"Hate merchant." For pointing out that trans women have athletic advantages over biological women. If we didn't know any better, we might suggest that Kindler is trying to mansplain womanhood to a woman. How rude!

I hope Emma is finally brought to justice for spreading the bizarre rumor, invented by TERFs in 2020, that humans are sexually dimorphic. The fact that she's allowed to express these views without being imprisoned suggests society has gone completely off the rails. https://t.co/B57fe9DjPW — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 13, 2023

Heh.

That’s nice.



But back to my question: do you understand much about radical feminism and how rad fens feel about gender.



Let me ask another way: I don’t think dolls are “girls toys”. Do you? — Emma Hilton (@FondOfBeetles) July 12, 2023

Careful, doc. You might break Andy's brain.

But that's Emma Hilton.

You could do with learning a bit of biology. — Sarah sticking with the truth (@sarah_owl3) July 12, 2023

You hate science? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 13, 2023

And women. Don't forget women.

Anyway, if Andy was seriously trying to turn Dr. Hilton into a social pariah, his plan doesn't appear to have worked. She's still out there doing her defending-biological-women thing, and if anything is even more popular than she was before his call to block her.

Thanks for the referral - Following — Lloyd (@loydster2k) July 12, 2023

Nope, followed her instead. Ta. — Stephen Betley (@rouleur66) July 12, 2023

Me too 😊 — Meeeeghan (@Meeeeghan1) July 13, 2023

She’s now followed! Thanks! — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) July 13, 2023

Followed, thanks for the recommendation pal, legend. — Cristian (@themodernsto1c) July 13, 2023

Oh well, Andy. You tried. Bless your heart.

She seems reasonable and informed — b01dface  (@b01dface) July 13, 2023

Too bad we can't say the same for poor Andy.

I can’t believe it’s been like 10 years and you are exactly as pathetic and unknown as you were then. — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) July 13, 2023

Andy showed up to bury Emma Hilton, but it turned out to be his funeral (see what we did there?).

***

Related:

Comedian Andy Kindler tries a totally original approach to trashing GOP



***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!