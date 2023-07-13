Eventbrite declares they actually won't be involved in helping REAL women speak
BUSTED --> Biden and FBI claim domestic terrorism is UP to frame Republicans as terrorists (thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:53 PM on July 13, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Biden and the FBI have been pushing the idea that DOMESTIC TERRORISM IS INCREASING REEEEE for well, years now. But it's not.

We've known all along it's not.

But that hasn't kept them from pushing it.

Michael Shellenberger dropped a couple of tweets on this topic completely debunking these claims:

... in order to paint Republicans as terrorists.

Yup.

From the tweet itself (they're writing longer and longer tweets!)

Last August, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified that investigations into domestic terrorism have “more than doubled” and that the threat comes from “those who advocate for the superiority of the white race” as well as “Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists.” In February, the ADL reported that white supremacist ideology catalyzed 80% of extremism-related homicides in 2022. And in May, Biden called white supremacy “the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland.”

But there’s no good evidence that domestic terrorism is increasing. Neither the FBI nor the Department of Homeland Security have submitted “comprehensive data to Congress in required reports” regarding violent extremism, found the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Last year there were only 21 homicides linked to white supremacists in the entire country. By comparison, Chicago alone saw an average of 58 homicides every month. From 2013 to 2021, the FBI’s domestic terrorism-related investigations increased by 357 percent, but there was no similar increase in terrorist attacks during that period.

Of course, there's no good evidence showing that domestic terrorism is increasing. Just like when they claimed parents who were speaking up at school board meetings were 'domestic terrorists,' they weren't. This is and always has been about vilifying people who disagree with the government, predominately those on the Right. They started it under Obama, then pushed it more under Trump, and NOW they've gone full-throttle as a way to somehow paint Trump, DeSantis, and their supporters as domestic terrorists. 

It's gross and evil.

Just like everything that comes out of the Biden administration.

***

BIDEN FBI REPUBLICANS TERRORISTS CHRISTOPHER WRAY

