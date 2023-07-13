SCOOP on Eric Swalwell/Fang Fang shows FBI brass played politics with investigation (sex...
Ilhan Omar shows her TRUE (anti-Semitic) colors in rant about NOT attending Herzog speech to Congress

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:07 PM on July 13, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ilhan Omar really is just a nasty sack of horrible, ignorant, and anti-Semitic ... there's no other way to say it.

Check out this tirade about how she's skipping Herzog's speech during the joint session:

Oh NO! Whatever will Herzog do if she's not sitting there hating him?

She's angry they wouldn't allow anti-Semites into their country.

Boo-hoo.

Also, she's lying:

Back to her thread.

Extreme right-wing Israelis? What?

*have*

Huh.

Chicks on the Right perhaps said it best.

Seriously. Ilhan is doing them a favor.

Anti-semites and going to anti-Semite.

***

