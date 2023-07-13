Ilhan Omar shows her TRUE (anti-Semitic) colors in rant about NOT attending Herzog speech to Congress

Ilhan Omar really is just a nasty sack of horrible, ignorant, and anti-Semitic ... there's no other way to say it.

Check out this tirade about how she's skipping Herzog's speech during the joint session:

There is no way in hell I am attending the joint session address from a President whose country has banned me and denied @RashidaTlaib the ability to see her grandma. A thread👇🏽 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

Oh NO! Whatever will Herzog do if she's not sitting there hating him?

WE SHOULD NOT BE INVITING THE PRESIDENT OF ISRAEL—A GOVERNMENT WHO UNDER ITS CURRENT PRIME MINISTER BARRED THE FIRST TWO MUSLIM WOMEN ELECTED TO CONGRESS FROM VISITING THE COUNTRY—TO GIVE A JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

She's angry they wouldn't allow anti-Semites into their country.

Boo-hoo.

Also, she's lying:

She was always able to see her grandmother she purposely chose not to because her racist hatred of the Jewish people and thirst for genocide was more important to her. She never cared about seeing her grandma or she would have. pic.twitter.com/SRoUrScAAj — 🌈🏴Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫☘️ (@Autumn__Fox) July 13, 2023

Back to her thread.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address comes on behalf of the most right wing government in Israel’s history, at a time when the government is openly promising to “crush” Palestinian hopes of statehood—essentially putting a nail in the coffin of peace and a two-state solution. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

It comes as extreme right wing Israeli cabinet members directly attack President Biden, saying Israel is 'no longer a star' on the US flag https://t.co/MZRIAVyC8I — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

Extreme right-wing Israelis? What?

It also comes as the Israeli government is pushing through what legal experts describe as a judicial coup to centralize power and undermine checks on their power, prompting months of mass demonstrations against the government throughout Israel. https://t.co/AvlMTB6QpF — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

And above all, it comes during the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in history, immediately following Israel’s largest incursion into the occupied West Bank in two decades, one that flattened city blocks, and killed at least a dozen people https://t.co/72Gg1UxyH6 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

Human rights groups, legal experts, and most of the international community has condemned the increasing violations of international law and human rights. https://t.co/wZ771lkrOd — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

*have*

These are all deeply concerning trends—especially considering the fact that we provide Israel with nearly $4 billion in annual military aid. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

It is also not lost on me that the last time an Israeli leader was invited to give a joint address to Congress, he openly defied President Barack Obama and attacked his Middle East policy from the House Chamber. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

While executive power in Israel is vested in the Prime Minister and his cabinet, the president as head of state as traditionally served as a “faithful policy ambassador” for the government in charge. https://t.co/JUCUfNsobv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

Last month, I opposed the invitation for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint session based on his government’s human rights record.



And this month I will not attend a similar address from Israeli President Isaac Herzog. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

The United States can and should use its diplomatic tools to engage with the Israeli government, but giving the current government the honor of a joint televised address sends the absolute wrong signal at the wrong time. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 13, 2023

Huh.

Chicks on the Right perhaps said it best.

Pretty sure no one will miss you. pic.twitter.com/XEAjoCSf57 — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) July 13, 2023

We appreciate anti-semites staying home. Thank you. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 13, 2023

Seriously. Ilhan is doing them a favor.

It’s extraordinarily telling that you rail against Israel, it’s leadership and Jews in general. Yet you show no interest in criticizing Hamas or Hezbollah. The terrorist organizations that are actually oppressing Palestinians.



This was your only mention of those groups. pic.twitter.com/sNaytKjNDW — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) July 13, 2023

Anti-semites and going to anti-Semite.

***

