Pride parades prove EVERY SINGLE PARENT concerned about pervs and weirdos around their...
Adam Kinzinger seems to really (heart) fascism
Byron York highlights a poll result about President Biden's 'mental and physical health'
Dr. Jordan Peterson DROPS uber-harpy Saira Rao for latest 'white people are bad'...
Shirtless RFK Jr. pic breaks Twitter and ... I have questions
Adam Schiff's big bad tough thread/spin on Russian 'coup' has NOT aged well...
You'll never GUESS who Hunter Biden tried framing when he was questioned about...
Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look...
Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE...
IRS whistleblower is naming NAMES from Hunter Biden bombshell and it just got...
Canadian media upset the NHL won't compel players to wear a Pride jersey
Twitter schools Elie Mystal on the reality of the I-95 'fix'
New York drag marchers chant, 'We're coming for your children'
Jonathan Turley asks who's lying: Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers

Bud Light just told itself to hold its beer in Pride parade (so much for that new ad campaign) *WATCH*

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  6:56 PM on June 25, 2023
The Post Millennial

As Twitchy readers know, earlier this week, Bud Light broke its Twitter silence by tweeting out its new ad campaign. It's a very generic, safe, 'summer is the time to drink beer' sort of commercial that might have done decently if they hadn't completely nuked their own brand earlier this year with Dylan Mulvaney.

Now, we all thought they were trying to come back from what happened, to somehow appeal to their actual customers instead of to a bunch of people who don't drink their beer anyway BUT ... that does not appear to be the case.

You'd think they'd, you know, probably avoid being in a Pride parade. Let alone sponsoring one.

Just sayin'.

Hey, maybe they think if it's just in Canada it doesn't count?

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

We'd call that a triple-down at this point. 

Recommended

Pride parades prove EVERY SINGLE PARENT concerned about pervs and weirdos around their kids RIGHT (watch)
Sam J.

Think this means Bud Light has made a choice.

Yes.

And that choice ain't its customers. Maybe they think people who have never wanted to drink their beer will magically start drinking it now for PRIDE POWER?

Good luck with that.

***

Related:

Pride parades prove EVERY SINGLE PARENT concerned about pervs and weirdos around their kids RIGHT (watch)

Dr. Jordan Peterson DROPS uber-harpy Saira Rao for latest 'white people are bad' tweet and it's GLORIOUS

Adam Schiff's big bad tough thread/spin on Russian 'coup' has NOT aged well at all and LOL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BUD LIGHT PRIDE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pride parades prove EVERY SINGLE PARENT concerned about pervs and weirdos around their kids RIGHT (watch)
Sam J.
Adam Kinzinger seems to really (heart) fascism
Gordon Kushner
Dr. Jordan Peterson DROPS uber-harpy Saira Rao for latest 'white people are bad' tweet and it's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet
Sam J.
Byron York highlights a poll result about President Biden's 'mental and physical health'
Jacob B.
Adam Schiff's big bad tough thread/spin on Russian 'coup' has NOT aged well at all and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Pride parades prove EVERY SINGLE PARENT concerned about pervs and weirdos around their kids RIGHT (watch) Sam J.