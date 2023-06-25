Bud Light just told itself to hold its beer in Pride parade (so much for that new ad campaign) *WATCH*

As Twitchy readers know, earlier this week, Bud Light broke its Twitter silence by tweeting out its new ad campaign. It's a very generic, safe, 'summer is the time to drink beer' sort of commercial that might have done decently if they hadn't completely nuked their own brand earlier this year with Dylan Mulvaney.

Now, we all thought they were trying to come back from what happened, to somehow appeal to their actual customers instead of to a bunch of people who don't drink their beer anyway BUT ... that does not appear to be the case.

You'd think they'd, you know, probably avoid being in a Pride parade. Let alone sponsoring one.

Just sayin'.

Bud Light makes an appearance at the Toronto Pride Parade. They are sponsors of the event.



Hey, maybe they think if it's just in Canada it doesn't count?

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Bud Light doubles down on WOKE



We'd call that a triple-down at this point.

Bud Light makes an appearance at the Toronto Pride Parade. They are sponsors of the event.

Think this means Bud Light has made a choice.

Yes.

And that choice ain't its customers. Maybe they think people who have never wanted to drink their beer will magically start drinking it now for PRIDE POWER?

Good luck with that.

***

