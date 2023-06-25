Shirtless RFK Jr. pic breaks Twitter and ... I have questions
You'll never GUESS who Hunter Biden tried framing when he was questioned about...
Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look...
Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE...
IRS whistleblower is naming NAMES from Hunter Biden bombshell and it just got...
Canadian media upset the NHL won't compel players to wear a Pride jersey
Twitter schools Elie Mystal on the reality of the I-95 'fix'
New York drag marchers chant, 'We're coming for your children'
Jonathan Turley asks who's lying: Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers
Kamala Harris marks the anniversary of a constitutional right being taken away
Rep. Jason Crow is remembering Tucker Carlson disparaging our 'woke' military
Presidential candidate Will Hurd makes a 'serious proposal' about a no-fly zone
Senators ask Museum of the American Revolution to ban hate group Moms for...
Al Franken says profanity is appropriate when talking about conservative justices

Adam Schiff's big bad tough thread/spin on Russian 'coup' has NOT aged well at all and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:57 AM on June 25, 2023

We love that Adam Schiff makes our job really easy ... the guy is a nonstop wealth of horrible, stupid, and cringe and he's only gotten worse (and more frequent) since he was censured. If you can parse through all of his tweets begging poor people to fund his campaign, you can find a few treasures worth a Twitchy.

Like his thread on the Russian coup, or as we call it, the coup that never really was.

Or it was and it was just so fast we all like totally missed it or something.

Yeah, that's it.

Anyway, check out his thread:

Adam loves himself some RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA!

Look at him working 'election interference' in there. Dude ... 

Recommended

Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet
Sam J.

Ummm ... yeah? And now they're basically back to hammering on Ukraine.

Except it didn't really pull those troops off the frontlines. 

Like, at all.

IT MIGHT BE OVER BUT BUT BUT ...

We may have made a similar face.

*cough cough*

Right?

Where's the evidence, Adam? We're all still waiting.

***

Related:

You'll never GUESS who Hunter Biden tried framing when he was questioned about his illegal firearm

Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet

Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE lotta racism from Ted Lieu

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF COUP PUTIN RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet
Sam J.
Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE lotta racism from Ted Lieu
Sam J.
You'll never GUESS who Hunter Biden tried framing when he was questioned about his illegal firearm
Sam J.
IRS whistleblower is naming NAMES from Hunter Biden bombshell and it just got REAL (screenshot)
Sam J.
Shirtless RFK Jr. pic breaks Twitter and ... I have questions
Sam J.
Twitter schools Elie Mystal on the reality of the I-95 'fix'
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet Sam J.