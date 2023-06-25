Adam Schiff's big bad tough thread/spin on Russian 'coup' has NOT aged well at all and LOL

We love that Adam Schiff makes our job really easy ... the guy is a nonstop wealth of horrible, stupid, and cringe and he's only gotten worse (and more frequent) since he was censured. If you can parse through all of his tweets begging poor people to fund his campaign, you can find a few treasures worth a Twitchy.

Like his thread on the Russian coup, or as we call it, the coup that never really was.

Or it was and it was just so fast we all like totally missed it or something.

Yeah, that's it.

Anyway, check out his thread:

We’re all watching what’s happening with Russia — and the potentially violent disarray among Russian military forces.



It stems from Putin’s tragic war of choice against Ukraine, his empowering of the worst actors within Russia, and hubris.



This is all developing, and could… — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 24, 2023

Adam loves himself some RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA!

The Wagner Group is a private military force and mercenary group, empowered and financed by Putin and run by Yevgeny Prigozhin.



Prigozhin is also known as “Putin’s chef” and ran the infamous troll farm — part of Russia’s 2016 election interference.



Robert Mueller indicted him… — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 24, 2023

Look at him working 'election interference' in there. Dude ...

Put simply, the Wagner Group forces and Russian military have been waging war together against Ukraine.



Wagner’s forces are brutal, and commit war crimes, but have also secured a number of advances in Ukraine.



But they have also suffered serious losses, which he blames on… — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 24, 2023

Ummm ... yeah? And now they're basically back to hammering on Ukraine.

So why does this matter? A couple reasons:



Right now, Ukrainian forces are waging a counteroffensive to take back eastern portions of their country.



The U.S. is supporting Ukraine’s efforts. This move pulls Wagner troops off frontlines, causes chaos in the Russian military and… — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 24, 2023

Except it didn't really pull those troops off the frontlines.

Like, at all.

Prigozhin may have reached an agreement to pull back, but his moving against Putin was a direct result of Russia’s failures in Ukraine. They have not achieved Putin’s wild dreams of an easy conquest.



The last time we saw something like this in Russia, it was 1991. And it… — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 24, 2023

IT MIGHT BE OVER BUT BUT BUT ...

We may have made a similar face.

*cough cough*

Have you revealed the evidence you have of Russian interference yet? Now might be a good time — . klondike mike (@klondikemike109) June 24, 2023

Right?

Where's the evidence, Adam? We're all still waiting.

