You'll never GUESS who Hunter Biden tried framing when he was questioned about his illegal firearm

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on June 25, 2023
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

Leave it to a Biden to try and blame a minority for a crime THEY actually committed. Hey, it was already bad enough that Hunter Biden lied on his form to get the firearm, and his girlfriend/sister-in-law tossing it in a dumpster near a high school was worse, but this?

THIS?!

Democrats truly have never changed their stripes.

Yeah, some illegals found Hunter's illegal firearm and tossed threw it into a dumpster near a high school.

Totally.

Wow.

Again, if this was Eric or Trump Jr? We'd see nothing but headline after headline about the illegal gun, the lie, the dumpster, and of course the evil RACISTS blaming fake illegal immigrants for committing the crime. But since it's Hunter? He's attending State Dinners while the media ignore him.

Something like that.

Nameless, faceless, ILLEGALS.

Sam J.

They'll get ya' every time, eh Hunter?

What a schmuck.

Yeah, we're starting to think the same thing.

Heh.

And that's the truth.

