You'll never GUESS who Hunter Biden tried framing when he was questioned about his illegal firearm

Leave it to a Biden to try and blame a minority for a crime THEY actually committed. Hey, it was already bad enough that Hunter Biden lied on his form to get the firearm, and his girlfriend/sister-in-law tossing it in a dumpster near a high school was worse, but this?

THIS?!

Democrats truly have never changed their stripes.

Wow. After Hunter Biden lied on a federal firearm background check form (another crime for which he will likely avoid jail time) & his girlfriend/sister-in-law tossed the gun away in a dumpster by a school, he tried to blame some random Hispanics, calling them “prolly illegal:” pic.twitter.com/tsyV6dEhBV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 24, 2023

Yeah, some illegals found Hunter's illegal firearm and tossed threw it into a dumpster near a high school.

Totally.

Wow.

Again, if this was Eric or Trump Jr? We'd see nothing but headline after headline about the illegal gun, the lie, the dumpster, and of course the evil RACISTS blaming fake illegal immigrants for committing the crime. But since it's Hunter? He's attending State Dinners while the media ignore him.

“Proud,” “smartest man,” “did nothing wrong,” etc. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 24, 2023

So, on top of everything else, Hunter's a racist xenophobic anti-immigrant bigot. — The Ghost of Pete (@hillbillywench) June 24, 2023

Something like that.

Trying to get innocent people framed for your crimes makes him one of the worst. — Reseth (@ResethO) June 24, 2023

Nameless, faceless, ILLEGALS.

They'll get ya' every time, eh Hunter?

What a schmuck.

You know, I'm beginning to think that the Biden family isn't who they say they are in public. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2023

Yeah, we're starting to think the same thing.

Heh.

That’s a democrat for you. — Jay Donaldson (@JayDona75791829) June 25, 2023

And that's the truth.

***

Related:

Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet

Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE lotta racism from Ted Lieu

IRS whistleblower is naming NAMES from Hunter Biden bombshell and it just got REAL (screenshot)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!