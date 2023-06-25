Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet

Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on June 25, 2023

Would you look at that? Two mean 'girls' from the Leftist media ganging up on Riley Gaines for daring to speak out about Lia Thomas and how effed up it really is to allow men who pretend to be women in women's sports. We knew Ari Drennen from MMFA was pretty hateful when it comes to REAL women ... 

But this from a USA Today journo?

Shameful.

Luckily, Riley wasn't about to let this go ... 

None of them want to talk about the reality of men in women's sports because they know if they DO, their entire narrative falls apart. And we all know their narrative is far more important to them than women.

Seriously.

LET'S GOOOOOOO!

Exactly.

