Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet

Would you look at that? Two mean 'girls' from the Leftist media ganging up on Riley Gaines for daring to speak out about Lia Thomas and how effed up it really is to allow men who pretend to be women in women's sports. We knew Ari Drennen from MMFA was pretty hateful when it comes to REAL women ...

Riley Gaines has turned a fifth-place tie with Lia Thomas into a lucrative career in the right wing mediahttps://t.co/5oSAXmHGua — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) June 21, 2023

But this from a USA Today journo?

Shameful.

There is a growing cottage industry of women using transgender athletes to become right-wing media celebrities https://t.co/XTVV7YO5KL — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 21, 2023

Luckily, Riley wasn't about to let this go ...

Right-wing? I'd love to be interviewed by you, Nancy. Anytime! You know where to find me as does CNN, MSNBC, and every other left leaning outlet that has failed to reach out and consider the perspective of those who are actually impacted by this. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 22, 2023

None of them want to talk about the reality of men in women's sports because they know if they DO, their entire narrative falls apart. And we all know their narrative is far more important to them than women.

LFG — Jon Awesome-Best Life (@RealStarMan) June 25, 2023

Seriously.

LET'S GOOOOOOO!

I’ll take those networks’ and their hosts’ refusal to have you on in an interview as an admission that they’re afraid to hear the perspective of a woman whose life and career have been majorly impacted by a man. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) June 25, 2023

Exactly.

"There is a growing cottage industry of women using transgender athletes to become right-wing media celebrities"



The latest smear from the left. Never mind the legitimacy of the issue, it's the desire for 'celebrity' that's driving the individual. — galen (@galenarq) June 22, 2023

Lefties are attacking and smearing women who are literally fighting the patriarchy.

This would be hilarious if it weren't so damn annoying.

I’m an Independent and I can’t imagine why any woman would consider this a political position. It’s about protecting women in every capacity. Period. — Priscilla Pilon (@PriscillaPilon) June 22, 2023

She's right.

Just like Riley is right.

And that drives them insane.

