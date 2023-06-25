Pride parades prove EVERY SINGLE PARENT concerned about pervs and weirdos around their kids RIGHT (watch)

We do not want to hear one more freaking word about how parents are big meanies targeting LGBTQ+ and bullying them when they just want to go about living their lives after watching the multiple parades today showing a bunch of grown naked adult men waving at children, weirdos in dog masks, and some seriously old creep twerking in his underwear in front of kids while their moms recorded it and smiled.

What TF is wrong with people?! Why would anyone want their kids to see this? Why would anyone WANT to see this?

Hey, we had to look at it ... so do you.

Note, many of these are not safe for work:

SHOCKING: watch as fully naked adults ride around the Seattle pride parade and expose themselves to the children in the crowds. This is the same group that says they’re not coming after children.



Would you allow your kids to attend an even like this?



pic.twitter.com/ZuKB0vzdaB — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) June 25, 2023

Kids ... right there.

Watching naked men ride around on their bikes.

What. The. EFF?!?

Only white liberal women are bringing kids to this degeneracy. pic.twitter.com/RGT2VWk4qy — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) June 25, 2023

We've said it before, we'll say it again, we really should shut down white liberal women until we know what's going on. Just two weeks or so, right?

Bud Light does not want video of their sponsorship of a Pride parade in Canada going around

pic.twitter.com/1aCaUtynMz — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 25, 2023

As they try and push new marketing out, pretending they're not still begging LGBTQ+ to drink their crap beer.

They're just so done.

Fully naked men expose their genitalia in front of children at Seattle pride parade pic.twitter.com/xxKh8m8vwC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2023

And of course, Minneapolis had to get in on the 'fun':

A man in underwear twerks in front of a group of children at the Minneapolis pride parade pic.twitter.com/DM21c1bOpK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2023

This one bothers us the most. Sure, the naked guys on their bikes are total weirdos but this one ... is just so creepy.

NYC:

SF:

The San Francisco Pride Parade is like a parody of a decadent civilization - celebrating one last bacchanal before the lights go out. I am documenting it in this thread🧵



If this is the last time you hear from me, please assume I was smited by g*d just for showing up to observe pic.twitter.com/C59MpSzpOp — Maxwell Meyer (@mualphaxi) June 25, 2023

We won't share the entire thread with you ... hey, if you want to see it, go look.

Again, this whole, 'people just want to live their lives' BS is just that, BS.

Stay away from the children.

