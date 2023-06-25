Bud Light just told itself to hold its beer in Pride parade (so...
Pride parades prove EVERY SINGLE PARENT concerned about pervs and weirdos around their kids RIGHT (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  6:55 PM on June 25, 2023
The Post Millennial

We do not want to hear one more freaking word about how parents are big meanies targeting LGBTQ+ and bullying them when they just want to go about living their lives after watching the multiple parades today showing a bunch of grown naked adult men waving at children, weirdos in dog masks, and some seriously old creep twerking in his underwear in front of kids while their moms recorded it and smiled.

What TF is wrong with people?! Why would anyone want their kids to see this? Why would anyone WANT to see this?

Hey, we had to look at it ... so do you.

Note, many of these are not safe for work:

Kids ... right there.

Watching naked men ride around on their bikes.

What. The. EFF?!?

We've said it before, we'll say it again, we really should shut down white liberal women until we know what's going on. Just two weeks or so, right?

As they try and push new marketing out, pretending they're not still begging LGBTQ+ to drink their crap beer.

They're just so done.

And of course, Minneapolis had to get in on the 'fun':

This one bothers us the most. Sure, the naked guys on their bikes are total weirdos but this one ... is just so creepy.

NYC:

SF:

We won't share the entire thread with you ... hey, if you want to see it, go look.

Again, this whole, 'people just want to live their lives' BS is just that, BS.

Stay away from the children.

***

