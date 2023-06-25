Dr. Jordan Peterson DROPS uber-harpy Saira Rao for latest 'white people are bad' tweet and it's GLORIOUS

It's fascinating how many of these semi-famous 'woke' accounts that popped up to endlessly play the race card while Trump was president still seem to have relevance under Biden. We suppose, considering Biden has a long, long history of being racist (heck, his son Hunter blamed Hispanics when questioned about his firearm), there could be a place for someone to call out racist Democrats.

But Sarai Rao is doing anything but that.

Not to mention she's making things up to pretend white people are far worse than they really are. For example, we'll take things that never happened for $600, Alex:

White people:



For the love of Gwyneth Paltrow, PLEASE stop approaching Black and brown people at the grocery store assuming we work there.



It is racist and exhausting.



You literally can’t see us anything but in service to you.



And we are NOT. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) June 24, 2023

She got the attention of Dr. Jordan Peterson who was more than happy to well, let her have it:

You are a stunningly evil little piece of work, Ms. Rao. You have produced perhaps the worst account I have seen on Twitter. Every word you spitefully emit is designed to provoke and inflame racial tension. God only knows what's wrong with you, woman, but it's serious.



May… https://t.co/9g5qNbDsKF — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 25, 2023

With the follow-up ...

And, by the way, you're "white" too. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 25, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, we suppose she is.

I wonder if she voted for this guy. pic.twitter.com/bpQhv91qrf — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 25, 2023

Willing to bet she did.

I thought her account was parody! — Ellen Kerfuffle (@24HourEllen) June 25, 2023

Honestly, we used to think she was a parody as well. But no. She's real.

Crazy, we know.

Try walking into Best Buy with a blue shirt on. You could be white, black, yellow, purple, green, lilac, etc. And someone will assume you work there. — eban crawford (@SenatorJaiz) June 25, 2023

Or you know, a red shirt in Target.

Totally RACISM.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff's big bad tough thread/spin on Russian 'coup' has NOT aged well at all and LOL

You'll never GUESS who Hunter Biden tried framing when he was questioned about his illegal firearm

Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!