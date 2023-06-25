Shirtless RFK Jr. pic breaks Twitter and ... I have questions
Adam Schiff's big bad tough thread/spin on Russian 'coup' has NOT aged well...
You'll never GUESS who Hunter Biden tried framing when he was questioned about...
Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look...
Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE...
IRS whistleblower is naming NAMES from Hunter Biden bombshell and it just got...
Canadian media upset the NHL won't compel players to wear a Pride jersey
Twitter schools Elie Mystal on the reality of the I-95 'fix'
New York drag marchers chant, 'We're coming for your children'
Jonathan Turley asks who's lying: Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers
Kamala Harris marks the anniversary of a constitutional right being taken away
Rep. Jason Crow is remembering Tucker Carlson disparaging our 'woke' military
Presidential candidate Will Hurd makes a 'serious proposal' about a no-fly zone
Senators ask Museum of the American Revolution to ban hate group Moms for...

Dr. Jordan Peterson DROPS uber-harpy Saira Rao for latest 'white people are bad' tweet and it's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:48 AM on June 25, 2023

It's fascinating how many of these semi-famous 'woke' accounts that popped up to endlessly play the race card while Trump was president still seem to have relevance under Biden. We suppose, considering Biden has a long, long history of being racist (heck, his son Hunter blamed Hispanics when questioned about his firearm), there could be a place for someone to call out racist Democrats.

But Sarai Rao is doing anything but that.

Not to mention she's making things up to pretend white people are far worse than they really are. For example, we'll take things that never happened for $600, Alex:

She got the attention of Dr. Jordan Peterson who was more than happy to well, let her have it:

With the follow-up ...

HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, we suppose she is.

Willing to bet she did.

Recommended

Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet
Sam J.

Honestly, we used to think she was a parody as well. But no. She's real.

Crazy, we know.

Or you know, a red shirt in Target.

Totally RACISM.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff's big bad tough thread/spin on Russian 'coup' has NOT aged well at all and LOL

You'll never GUESS who Hunter Biden tried framing when he was questioned about his illegal firearm

Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: RACISM WHITE SAIRA RAO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet
Sam J.
You'll never GUESS who Hunter Biden tried framing when he was questioned about his illegal firearm
Sam J.
Adam Schiff's big bad tough thread/spin on Russian 'coup' has NOT aged well at all and LOL
Sam J.
IRS whistleblower is naming NAMES from Hunter Biden bombshell and it just got REAL (screenshot)
Sam J.
Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE lotta racism from Ted Lieu
Sam J.
Shirtless RFK Jr. pic breaks Twitter and ... I have questions
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet Sam J.