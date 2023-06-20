Megyn Kelly has just 2 words for annoying 'vaccine expert' Hotez whining about leaving Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, the 'vaccine expert' and all-around annoying lawn flamingo Peter Hotez who went after Joe Rogan complaining at Spotify for not censoring him more has really and truly been working hard to make a martyr of himself after being called out. He's gone from whining at Spotify to whining about Elon Musk and Twitter to crying on Mark Hamill/George Takei's shoulder to sharing a story about scientists leaving Twitter BUT saying he would try and stay for science and stuff.

Yeah, we've seen less drama from Taylor Lorenz and that's sayin' something.

And while we covered his latest, 'look at me, woe is me' bit about leaving Twitter earlier today, we missed what Megyn Kelly had to say to him.

We love her, and this:

Yeah, that's gonna leave a mark.

Maybe two.

BRO, YOU STARTED IT. If he hadn't shared a VICE article and complained about Rogan not being censored we wouldn't be here now, and we certainly wouldn't have spent several days now writing about him.

For people who base their careers on critical thinking, scientists sure hate criticism. — Matt Wilson (@lawyermatt) June 20, 2023

They do seem awfully delicate.

Fragile even.

Oh, and really really really annoying.

They wanna go back to the good ol days where saying the jab didn’t stop transmission got you the ban hammer. — brit (@pashedmotatos) June 20, 2023

or grow some. Either way. He reminds me of the kid in class that everyone hated. — kath (@Muskadoptme) June 20, 2023

Agree. Threatening to take the ball and go home is not the move. — Gauss (@RobertGauss5) June 20, 2023

But you know ... if he really wants to take his ball and go home he should go.

Don't let the door hit ya' and stuff.

