Peter Hotez is the Taylor Lorenz of Rebekah Joneses MELODRAMATICALLY hoping to stay on 'new' Twitter

WOOF! We feel like we've been writing about this Peter Hotez guy for far too many days in a row now BUT every time we think the story might be over, he pops up again. After claiming he was being stalked at home (the photo we saw shows him shaking a man's hand) and then endless bleeding hearts on the Left treating him like he's some sort of SUPER IMPORTANT DOCTOR being attacked by the evil masses, he tweeted this article about how scientists are leaving new Twitter.

Like that's a bad thing?

Anyway ...

Scientists on Twitter head for the exit ⁦@axios⁩ https://t.co/ldcJDw23DM — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 20, 2023

He then said he hoped he could STAY because it's important for science and stuff.

Don't make that face, we didn't write his tweet.

I’m still hoping to remain on Twitter, but we’ll see how things go. This was and should be an important outlet for scientists, although far more challenging in its new form. https://t.co/wfgmBjAGAm — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 20, 2023

'Its new form.' You know, the 'form' where experts aren't silenced if they disagree with the narrative being pushed by the powers that be in the government and public health. He doesn't like that. Figures.

And as usual, it has not gone over so great:

My God. Peter Hotez is the Taylor Lorenz of Rebekah Joneses. https://t.co/eBT1d6QU7Y — Renee Lynn 🐳 (@Deel_icious) June 20, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Aw geez yea poor you. If you think you had it bad for merely being asked to debate someone you should probably take a look and see what guys like @P_McCulloughMD and @RWMaloneMD went through the last few years. You asshole. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) June 20, 2023

I hold a BS, MS and PhD



I am a scientist.



And I LOVE the new twitter



Now there is ACTUAL debate, not an echo chamber.



Any REAL scientist appreciates dialogue, SPECIALLY with people who disagree with you. Because guess what? that’s how PROGRESS happens. — Alan Myron : E Pluribus Unum 🌺 (@AlanMyron) June 20, 2023

You mean the uncensored form? — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) June 20, 2023

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for Peter.

How cute - you believe you're a real scientist and not a political hack for Big Government and Big Pharma. 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 20, 2023

Reminder, none of this had to happen ... the 'vaccine expert' started it. He went after Spotify for not censoring Joe Rogan and the rest, as they say, is history.

I like you here. I can see what you are saying.



That way I know to stay away from anything you suggest. — Alex (@Rabidcow1) June 20, 2023

Always a silver lining.

***

***

