Top Biden DOJ target Donald Trump understandably has some thoughts on Hunter Biden's...
Adam Kinzinger DRAGGED for being surprised Biden crapped all over Taiwan (he's your...
Hopefully CNN filed all the necessary paperwork before becoming part of Hunter Biden's...
Hunter Biden Gets Off Easy After Committing a Felony
Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy...
Hunter Biden's plea deal amounts to nothing but 'an 'in-your-face' show of contempt...
SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than...
Elon Musk inspires HILARIOUS thread of Tweeps writing their own versions of Biden...
Is GROOT safe? Even tree mascots are racist now.
Army recruitment hurt by calling out woke, not being woke
Human Rights Campaign flames out with epically bad tweet about the real meaning...
The Atlantic looks at feminists who insist that women are built differently from...
New York Times notes that Ron DeSantis has young kids and wants America...
George Takei urges every decent person who believes in science to follow Peter...

Peter Hotez is the Taylor Lorenz of Rebekah Joneses MELODRAMATICALLY hoping to stay on 'new' Twitter

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:37 AM on June 20, 2023
Twitter Meme

WOOF! We feel like we've been writing about this Peter Hotez guy for far too many days in a row now BUT every time we think the story might be over, he pops up again. After claiming he was being stalked at home (the photo we saw shows him shaking a man's hand) and then endless bleeding hearts on the Left treating him like he's some sort of SUPER IMPORTANT DOCTOR being attacked by the evil masses, he tweeted this article about how scientists are leaving new Twitter.

Like that's a bad thing?

Anyway ... 

He then said he hoped he could STAY because it's important for science and stuff.

Don't make that face, we didn't write his tweet.

'Its new form.' You know, the 'form' where experts aren't silenced if they disagree with the narrative being pushed by the powers that be in the government and public health. He doesn't like that. Figures. 

And as usual, it has not gone over so great:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Recommended

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought
Sam J.

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for Peter.

Reminder, none of this had to happen ... the 'vaccine expert' started it. He went after Spotify for not censoring Joe Rogan and the rest, as they say, is history.

Always a silver lining.

***

Related:

Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy Joe's DOJ and BOOM

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought

Elon Musk inspires HILARIOUS thread of Tweeps writing their own versions of Biden tweets and ROFL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELON MUSK TWITTER COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro just needs 1 tweet about Hunter's charges to DROP his daddy Joe's DOJ and BOOM
Sam J.
Adam Kinzinger DRAGGED for being surprised Biden crapped all over Taiwan (he's your guy, bro!)
Sam J.
Hopefully CNN filed all the necessary paperwork before becoming part of Hunter Biden's defense team
Sarah D
Hunter Biden's plea deal amounts to nothing but 'an 'in-your-face' show of contempt for the rule of law'
Sarah D
Elon Musk inspires HILARIOUS thread of Tweeps writing their own versions of Biden tweets and ROFL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
SHOCKING, horrific thread shares origin of 'gender identity' and it's even worse than we thought Sam J.