CNN anchor says Chinese officials had an 'almost scolding tone' with Antony Blinken

Adam Kinzinger DRAGGED for being surprised Biden crapped all over Taiwan (he's your guy, bro!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:23 PM on June 20, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Far be it for us to make fun of Adam Kinzinger for being SHOCKED that the Biden admin just basically you know, crapped all over Taiwan. You'd think since the guy spent a little time pretending to be a Republican he MIGHT have known better.

Then again, all he really seems to care about is UKRAINE UKRAINE UKRAINE ...

As we told you all yesterday, the Biden administration admitted it does not support Taiwan's independence. #AndXiSmiled

Adam seems surprised by this.

HA HA HA HA HA

What a maroon.

Wonder if he'll cry.

But but but TRUMP.

MUH DEMOCRACY.

RAH RAH RAH, Biden fights and stuff!

We're going to say no, no he has not.

Sam J.

What else would you expect?

We're pretty sure Adam couldn't man up even if he tried.

***

***

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER CHINA TAIWAN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

