Adam Kinzinger DRAGGED for being surprised Biden crapped all over Taiwan (he's your guy, bro!)

Far be it for us to make fun of Adam Kinzinger for being SHOCKED that the Biden admin just basically you know, crapped all over Taiwan. You'd think since the guy spent a little time pretending to be a Republican he MIGHT have known better.

Then again, all he really seems to care about is UKRAINE UKRAINE UKRAINE ...

As we told you all yesterday, the Biden administration admitted it does not support Taiwan's independence. #AndXiSmiled

Adam seems surprised by this.

What in Gods name….. https://t.co/fIaNvVUnYH — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 20, 2023

Adam is amazed at what Democrats do after Adam helped get them elected. https://t.co/VteIS0E112 — Jeremy Spurrier (@jeremy_spurrier) June 20, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

What a maroon.

Wonder if he'll cry.

They have always been like this Adam, Maybe if you took your Leftist VR goggles off you would see that Joe Biden and the ENTIRE democrat Party are fraudulent, corrupt, chinese hornswogglers! — SH7WN (@SureShotShawny) June 20, 2023

But but but TRUMP.

MUH DEMOCRACY.

RAH RAH RAH, Biden fights and stuff!

That’s what you voted for. — Jancy 🇺🇸🕊 (@iJancy) June 20, 2023

Figured it out yet? — soocom1 (@taxmapper123) June 20, 2023

We're going to say no, no he has not.

It’s your party, dude. — E. Lee Zimmerman 🇺🇸 (@ELeeZimmerman) June 20, 2023

Cowardice from the Biden administration — Jesse (@JesseFrom612) June 20, 2023

What else would you expect?

This surprises you? It's your adopted party since you hate Republicans so much. Man up and admit it. — jdubbya (@jdubbya308) June 20, 2023

We're pretty sure Adam couldn't man up even if he tried.

***

***

