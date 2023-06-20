Lefties ignore Hunter Biden's very real white privilege SO MUCH it trends and...
Greta Thunberg PAINFULLY reminded of her climate doomsday prediction on 5-YEAR-anniversary of tweet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:47 PM on June 20, 2023
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Good times.

You've gotta love it when climate change fanatics make horrific predictions about the END OF THE WORLD or our planet dying if we don't end fossil fuels and tax the rich then have their gross, convenient, now-deleted propaganda thrown in their faces. Especially when it's (almost) five years to the DAY when said fanatic claimed it would be the end of the world or something.

Hey, we suppose there's still time for things to end buuuuuut it certainly doesn't look that way.

Poor Greta:

As any good Twitchy reader knows, tweets never really go away, no matter how 'hard' people may try and delete them.

So give us money! Raise taxes! Reeeeee! MUH DEMOCRACY!

Something like that.

Yup.

Adults used a kid to push their own agenda knowing anyone who pushed back would be accused of bullying a kid. Talk about gross.

Barring some sort of crazy last-minute eruption in Yellowstone or something in the next 24 hours, yeah, we can all finally breathe a sigh of relief. Although we're willing to bet very few of us even really remembered this tweet, let alone worried about her being right in her prediction.

Sam J.

As she once famously said, 'How dare you?!'

***

CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE GRETA THUNBERG

