Greta Thunberg PAINFULLY reminded of her climate doomsday prediction on 5-YEAR-anniversary of tweet

Good times.

You've gotta love it when climate change fanatics make horrific predictions about the END OF THE WORLD or our planet dying if we don't end fossil fuels and tax the rich then have their gross, convenient, now-deleted propaganda thrown in their faces. Especially when it's (almost) five years to the DAY when said fanatic claimed it would be the end of the world or something.

Hey, we suppose there's still time for things to end buuuuuut it certainly doesn't look that way.

Poor Greta:

Happy soon-to-be Anniversary to this (now-deleted) tweet. Remember, the internet lives forever and not everything is doom and gloom.



Humanity survived - in large part- due to fossil fuels usage—not in spite of it.



Deleted in March 2023 but forever in our hearts.… pic.twitter.com/rCLxZUU9v8 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) June 20, 2023

As any good Twitchy reader knows, tweets never really go away, no matter how 'hard' people may try and delete them.

So give us money! Raise taxes! Reeeeee! MUH DEMOCRACY!

Something like that.

A kid being a kid believing and parroting adults high on dreams of an authoritarian state... WERE ALL GONNA DIE!!!!!! — Mary Callison (@koopac7) June 20, 2023

Yup.

Adults used a kid to push their own agenda knowing anyone who pushed back would be accused of bullying a kid. Talk about gross.

We can all sleep easier now, folks. — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) June 20, 2023

Barring some sort of crazy last-minute eruption in Yellowstone or something in the next 24 hours, yeah, we can all finally breathe a sigh of relief. Although we're willing to bet very few of us even really remembered this tweet, let alone worried about her being right in her prediction.

As she once famously said, 'How dare you?!'

***

***

