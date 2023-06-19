John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thr...
'It’s almost satirical': CNN fails Father's Day
Joe Rogan Offers Liberal Doctor $100,000 to Debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Gynecologist SCHOOLED on the birds and BEES after claiming sex is NOT consent...
Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him...
Guys, watching thirsty Molly Jong-Fast begging for Joe Rogan's attention is freakin' HILAR...
HOO BOY, latest COVID/Fauci Files drop is a humdinger (no wonder the angry...
Prof. Peter Hotez DRAGGED for bravely running to MSNBC to whine about Rogan...
WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI...
Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and...
EPIC thread makes Peter Hotez look even WORSE for whining that Rogan and...
Bite supremacy? People pile on PETA over their latest anti-delicious meat tweet
Tea Party Patriots: 'When Biden took office, inflation was just 1.4%'
MERCILESS, receipt-filled thread takes vaccine expert Peter Hotez who pushed to censor Joe...

COWARDS! Sec. Blinken bends the knee to China on behalf of Biden admin, serves up Taiwan (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on June 19, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This is nuts.

Who do you think they're trying to appease by saying this?

Holy Hell.

As a refresher about the importance of Taiwan's independence, we snagged this from TIME (an outlet our pals on the Left won't complain about):

It’s in this hard-nosed context that Taiwan takes on such importance. We might admire its democracy and entrepreneurial spirit, but those are not enough to justify Americans going to war. Instead, Taiwan is important to Americans for two reasons: because it is militarily critical and because it is a bellwether.

First, Taiwan is vital to the defense of Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines. If China occupied Taiwan, it would pose a much greater threat to these countries and be able to project power deep into the Pacific, a very real possibility as we can see from China’s activities in Solomon Islands and its construction of an enormous oceangoing navy, including aircraft carriers.

Second, Taiwan is the canary in the coal mine. Credibility arguments always deserve to be met with skepticism. But it is only rational for Taiwan’s neighbors to look at how we treat Taiwan as an indicator of how we would treat them. Whether we like it or not, Taiwan’s fate will play a major role in whether countries think America is reliable as the cornerstone of the coalition. Indeed, as a result, if Taiwan fell we would probably have to do far more aggressive things to prove we were reliable at all.

Recommended

John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thread
Sam J.

So gosh, sounds like we SHOULD support their independence, right?

Why does it seem like this administration is always always ALWAYS on the wrong side of history?

We saw Traitorous Filth open for Angry Beavers in 1999.

Yeah, we're OLD.

There certainly doesn't seem to be anything stopping them.

Not us.

Scary stuff.

OOF.

But hey, they check the right identity boxes, right?

***

Related:

John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thread

Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him (almost) for claiming COVID vax works

WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN CHINA TAIWAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thread
Sam J.
Gynecologist SCHOOLED on the birds and BEES after claiming sex is NOT consent to pregnancy and lol
Sam J.
Alex Berenson WHOOPS Heath Mayo SO BAD we almost feel sorry for him (almost) for claiming COVID vax works
Sam J.
'It’s almost satirical': CNN fails Father's Day
ArtistAngie
WOW: Leaked audio reveals Biden telling Poroshenko NOT to worry about the FBI (wink wink nod nod)
Sam J.
Guardian writer shames 'cis women' for not standing in solidarity with trans and it goes SO wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
John Hayward takes 'partisan, politicized' Juneteenth holiday APART in brutally HONEST thread Sam J.