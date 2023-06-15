WATCH Biden's face after journo asks him why Ukraine FBI informant called him the 'big guy' (video)

Gov. Ron DeSantis tells an obsessed Gavin Newsom to challenge Biden or shut...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:19 PM on June 15, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Would you look at THAT? A reporter actually asked Biden about whether or not he is the big guy the Ukraine FBI informant was referring to (you know, a real question millions of Americans would love to hear Sleepy Joe answer) ... too bad he couldn't be bothered to respond in a professional manner or even slightly respectful manner.

When Trump behaved this way with the media, it was the story for days.

You watch, this behavior from Biden will go absolutely ignored because they all know why he responded the way he did.

And they wonder why we all make fun of them.

It's only a dumb question because Biden doesn't want to be honest about it.

Guess the Big Guy doesn't like to be called out.

That's what they'd call it if Trump had said this, you bet.

We all know why.

Fair.

Yup.

Joe did not like this question.

So they need to keep asking him this question until he answers it.

