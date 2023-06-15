WATCH Biden's face after journo asks him why Ukraine FBI informant called him the 'big guy' (video)

Would you look at THAT? A reporter actually asked Biden about whether or not he is the big guy the Ukraine FBI informant was referring to (you know, a real question millions of Americans would love to hear Sleepy Joe answer) ... too bad he couldn't be bothered to respond in a professional manner or even slightly respectful manner.

When Trump behaved this way with the media, it was the story for days.

You watch, this behavior from Biden will go absolutely ignored because they all know why he responded the way he did.

And they wonder why we all make fun of them.

REPORTER: "Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the big guy, President Biden? Why is that...?"



BIDEN: "Why do you ask such a dumb question?" pic.twitter.com/i28GI3gGGK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 15, 2023

It's only a dumb question because Biden doesn't want to be honest about it.

Guess the Big Guy doesn't like to be called out.

Assault on the free press — Travis Shirkman (@t_shirkman) June 15, 2023

That's what they'd call it if Trump had said this, you bet.

Definately over the target! — RosieTheFrenchie🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 America 1st! (@JonDall16651771) June 15, 2023

We all know why.

Ffs — Barbara Benefield (@Barbs1952) June 15, 2023

Fair.

first it’s laughing it off, then it’s terse and annoyed. Over the mark — Steel Toed (@steel_toed) June 15, 2023

Yup.

Joe did not like this question.

So they need to keep asking him this question until he answers it.

***

Related:

Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right

J.K. Rowling calls down the THUNDER on trans activist shrugging shoulders at women RAPED in bathrooms

Self-proclaimed progressive calls her own side OUT over trans ideology and they just can't DEAL

Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!