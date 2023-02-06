Even when even the climate maniacs have to admit our climate is actually NOT CRISIS MODE and further, they have to admit things aren’t nearly as bad as they swore they would be, the Climate Changeidians can’t let people feel like things might actually be ok.

And that *GASP* man is not powerful enough to change the climate.

Because there is no money to be made if people aren’t TERRIFIED, thinking when the weather changes from cold to hot it’s our planet DYING DYING DYING.

Sorry, that’s melodramatic but you can’t talk about these climate change toads without the melodrama.

The global warming we're in for is lower than we previously thought, which is great, but the impacts of it may be just as bad as what we expected. Senior climate reporter @afreedma explains: pic.twitter.com/GqXDf6WhP3 — Axios (@axios) February 3, 2023

Hey, things aren’t as bad as our relentlessly annoying fear-mongering said it was BUT YOU’D BETTER STILL BE SCARED because if not politicians will stop sending us your tax dollars. Or something.

Brit Hume said it better because of course he did … he’s Brit Hume:

No good news allowed by climate alarmists. https://t.co/USm5IH8qUP — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 5, 2023

Admit it, every time you read one of Brit’s tweets you do it in his voice.

Or is that just us?

They are out of work if they can’t keep scaring people. That’s why they go after children. — JustMeTom (@thomashourigan3) February 5, 2023

Gotta scare the kids. Yup.

Of course not. Have to spin this somehow! 🤡 — PatriotGirl07041776 (@girl07041776) February 5, 2023

😂😂😂Mr Hume, a man of few words, but powerful! Boom! — Aria (@easyoldman) February 5, 2023

A man like Brit doesn’t need a bunch of words to make his point.

What’s this decade’s climate crisis now ?? — Marinemomma (@Mrinemomforever) February 5, 2023

And what happened to the murder hornets?! We were PROMISED murder hornets and they never showed up!

Constantly moving the Goal Post to fit the Narrative. — MckDirtDog (@MckDirtDog) February 5, 2023

If they weren’t constantly moving the goalposts the narrative would eventually fade away, and it’s far too lucrative for that.

That would be bad for business — Mark Dobbins (@LSUtigerTrack) February 5, 2023

Indeed, it would.

