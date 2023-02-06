This may well be the most Max Boot tweet ever.

And that’s not a good thing.

Seems Max thinks the GOP was too hard on Biden and that they didn’t have a clear alternative to the giant commie balloon floating over America for days. Guess that whole, ‘blow the damn thing out of the sky’ alternative didn’t cross his radar.

At this point, we’re starting to wonder if this is just some big troll.

Yes, because being concerned over our national security is ‘hyperventilating’.

Ya’ know, it takes effort for him to be THIS wrong about SO MUCH.

Trending

  1. Balloon, what balloon?
  2. It’s just a BALLOON, you Right-wing neo-Nazis!
  3. Biden is an all-knowing, all-seeing, bringer of justice WARRIOR who took care of that evil balloon! HUZZAH!

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

If this had happened under Trump (which they’re claiming it DID but nobody believes that) Max would be front and center shaking his little fist and demanding Trump DO SOMETHING about it because of our NATIONAL SECURITY and MUH DEMOCRACY.

Then they’d try and impeach him for it and somehow blame Russia.

So damn predictable.

Yup.

Pretty damn clear.

Fair question.

It WAS Milley who warned China about Trump … and now if they’re telling the truth, it was the same Milley that delayed them shooting the balloon down.

Makes ya’ wonder, eh?

***

