This may well be the most Max Boot tweet ever.

And that’s not a good thing.

Seems Max thinks the GOP was too hard on Biden and that they didn’t have a clear alternative to the giant commie balloon floating over America for days. Guess that whole, ‘blow the damn thing out of the sky’ alternative didn’t cross his radar.

At this point, we’re starting to wonder if this is just some big troll.

Should Biden have personally climbed into an F-22 & led the attack on the balloon like the president in “Independence Day”? Should he have launched nukes in retaliation? The GOP didn’t have a clear alternatives but that did not stop their hyperventilating. https://t.co/3BiOVaMqaD — Max Boot 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@MaxBoot) February 6, 2023

Yes, because being concerned over our national security is ‘hyperventilating’.

Ya’ know, it takes effort for him to be THIS wrong about SO MUCH.

Shooting it down as it entered US territory over Montana — where there are massive amounts of open space — was a viable option, but the Biden administration was still trying to cover it up at that point, hoping no one would notice … until they did, and then it was too late. — Jonathan Z Ludwig 🇺🇸 (@JonathanZLudwig) February 6, 2023

Balloon, what balloon? It’s just a BALLOON, you Right-wing neo-Nazis! Biden is an all-knowing, all-seeing, bringer of justice WARRIOR who took care of that evil balloon! HUZZAH!

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

Yes, I’m sure if a Russian spy balloon had completed an 8 day mission over the U.S. while Pres Trump was in office your headline would’ve been, “muh, did you want Pres Trump to put on a Superman costume and rip the balloon out of the sky, muh?” — Robbb (@bommrob) February 6, 2023

If this had happened under Trump (which they’re claiming it DID but nobody believes that) Max would be front and center shaking his little fist and demanding Trump DO SOMETHING about it because of our NATIONAL SECURITY and MUH DEMOCRACY.

Then they’d try and impeach him for it and somehow blame Russia.

So damn predictable.

Republicans are pretty clear that they just wanted the balloon to be shot down immediately. — Circle Back Pat (@CircleBackPat) February 6, 2023

Yup.

Pretty damn clear.

why are you supporting the CCP? — Comment From The Black Lagoon (@CommentLagoon) February 6, 2023

Fair question.

You're nut. The clear choice was to destroy the balloon over the sea off Alaska when first detected. But with Comrade Milley in charge, that wasn't going to happen. — Doc Martin's Dog (@BucksnortVol) February 6, 2023

It WAS Milley who warned China about Trump … and now if they’re telling the truth, it was the same Milley that delayed them shooting the balloon down.

Makes ya’ wonder, eh?

