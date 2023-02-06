Good news, y’all! David French shared his first column with The New York Times.

And it’s EVERYTHING you’d expect …

Ha.

HA ha.

His tribe? What tribe is that, Dave?

From The New York Times:

Before I go further, let me put my own partisan cards on the table. I’m a conservative independent. I left the Republican Party in 2016, not because I abandoned my conservatism but rather because I applied it. A party helmed by Donald Trump no longer reflected either the character or the ideology of the conservatism I believed in, and when push came to shove, I was more conservative than I was Republican.

See? Exactly what you’d expect.

We’re not entirely sure what David expected when he shared it …

Of course, there are plenty of Lefties, Dems, and people claiming to Never-Trump cheering in the comments, but the actual conservatives? Not so much.

He’s an ‘acceptable’ conservative for the typical New York Times reader.

You know, the self-loathing type.

Waiting patiently for the Twitchy AI to whisk us away.

KIDDING.

Sorta.

Tedious.

Oooh, that’s a good one.

And that’s ironically very tribal but whatever.

Bingo.

***

***

