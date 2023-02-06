Good news, y’all! David French shared his first column with The New York Times.

And it’s EVERYTHING you’d expect …

Ha.

HA ha.

My debut column at The Times When my tribe is under fire, before I offer a reflexive defense, I should consider an uncomfortable thought: My opponents might be right, my allies might be wrong and justice may require that I change my mind: https://t.co/2GD0cfO3jA — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 5, 2023

His tribe? What tribe is that, Dave?

From The New York Times:

Before I go further, let me put my own partisan cards on the table. I’m a conservative independent. I left the Republican Party in 2016, not because I abandoned my conservatism but rather because I applied it. A party helmed by Donald Trump no longer reflected either the character or the ideology of the conservatism I believed in, and when push came to shove, I was more conservative than I was Republican.

See? Exactly what you’d expect.

We’re not entirely sure what David expected when he shared it …

Of course, there are plenty of Lefties, Dems, and people claiming to Never-Trump cheering in the comments, but the actual conservatives? Not so much.

That’s literally all you that you write which would lead one to believe that you have a very inflated view of your own virtue and righteousness. Come down off the cross, David. — PopeHat n’ Vestments Inc. ⭐️ (@PontifHat) February 6, 2023

Only the readers of the largest misinformation rag in the country believe you’re a conservative. — Satanas… (@DSmykal) February 6, 2023

He’s an ‘acceptable’ conservative for the typical New York Times reader.

You know, the self-loathing type.

Not a problem for us. Our opponents are never right. They're evil, insane, and absolutely committed to our enslavement. It's never been right vs left. It's right vs wrong. — Warpath 🎯 (@Low_T_4_BS) February 6, 2023

Exactly what “tribe” do you claim? Are you going to honestly put yourself in the left wing camp, or is it just the performative flagellation of the current “out” group for which you’ve become so well known? — Damian Karras (@joeschmo1616) February 6, 2023

Wait until the NYT replaces you with DavidFrenchGPT pic.twitter.com/RmCYdamSz0 — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) February 6, 2023

Waiting patiently for the Twitchy AI to whisk us away.

KIDDING.

Sorta.

You're so tedious. — JWF (@OriginalJWF) February 5, 2023

Tedious.

Oooh, that’s a good one.

Funny how your discovery of tribal politics always leads you more left. — Devlin MacGregor (@MacgregorDevlin) February 5, 2023

And that’s ironically very tribal but whatever.

Why not leave the church too? Surely, your pride won’t allow you to be lumped in with “those people” either. Why not leave the USA? We’re so gross! Why not leave civilization? Newsflash:not everyone views their party registration as a primary part of their identity. — Kevin on Earth (@kfgravy) February 5, 2023

Complete surrender is a bold opening gambit. But I guess your willingness to do that is exactly why you got that job in the first place. — EJ Hill (@EJHill_PSC) February 5, 2023

Bingo.

***

***

